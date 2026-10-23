Hollywood veteran Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in Top Gun, Alien and Steel Magnolias, passed away on Wednesday of natural causes

Skerritt built a six-decade career spanning iconic films and television, earning an Emmy Award for his role in the drama series Picket Fences

Beyond acting, Skerritt co-founded TheFilmSchool in Seattle and the Red Badge Project, helping veterans process trauma through storytelling

Tom Skerritt, one of Hollywood's most enduring character actors, has died at the age of 93. His family confirmed he passed away on Wednesday of natural causes, describing him as a man defined by "humour, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives."

Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1933, Skerritt served in the US Air Force before embarking on an acting career that would span six decades and produce some of cinema's most memorable supporting and leading performances.

Legendary actor Tom Skerritt dies at 93 after decades of memorable performances. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

He made his film debut in 1962 alongside a young Robert Redford in *War Hunt*, and the two would reunite three decades later in the 1992 period drama *A River Runs Through It*, which also featured Brad Pitt.

A Career Built on Iconic Roles

His breakthrough arrived with Robert Altman's 1970 Korean War comedy *Mash*, where he played army surgeon Duke Forrest alongside Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.

The film received five Academy Award nominations and was later adapted into a long-running television series.

Skerritt went on to star in Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi thriller Alien opposite Sigourney Weaver, a film he later reflected on warmly.

"It is spontaneity and impulse that make the difference, and that is what I felt we had with 'Alien'," he said in a 2019 interview. "Every one of us had that immediate rapport with each other." He also noted his early appreciation for the script's decision to make a woman the hero, referring to Weaver's iconic role as Ripley.

As Commander Mike "Viper" Metcalf in the 1986 blockbuster *Top Gun*, Skerritt appeared opposite a then-rising Tom Cruise.

He also played Sally Field's husband in the 1989 drama *Steel Magnolias* and appeared with Shirley MacLaine in *The Turning Point* in 1977.

Emmy Win and a Legacy Beyond Hollywood

On television, Skerritt claimed an Emmy Award in 1993 for his role as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in David E. Kelley's quirky procedural Picket Fences.

His co-star Lauren Holly paid tribute to him, writing that "his example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much." Holly added that he "cared deeply for his family, both the one at home and the one at work" and that he "had a huge impact on my life."

His television work also included guest appearances on The West Wing, Law & Order: SVU, Madam Secretary* and a six-episode stint on *Cheers.

Away from acting, Skerritt helped establish TheFilmSchool in Seattle to nurture emerging filmmakers.

He also co-founded the Red Badge Project, which uses storytelling to support military veterans dealing with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

His passion for the natural world led him to create the documentary series *Reflections of the River* and advocate for river conservation.

He is survived by his third wife Julie, five children and several grandchildren. His family said he leaves behind "a legacy that reaches far beyond the screen."

Beloved Top Gun star Tom Skerritt dies at 93, sparking tributes to his enduring legacy. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng