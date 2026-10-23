A social media tribute revealed that Nollywood actor Steven Echendu passed away, shocking fans and colleagues

Echendu's death came just hours after the industry also lost actor Francis Duru, deepening grief across Nollywood

A fellow industry figure mourned Echendu alongside another media personality, Austinfair Nwaulu, who also died within the same week

The Nollywood community is reeling after news emerged of the death of actor Steven Echendu, coming just hours after the passing of fellow industry figure Francis Duru on Friday, October, 23, 2026.

The news of Echendu's death was shared via a heartfelt Facebook post by a colleague and fellow Nollywood figure, Wisdom Nwankwo, who expressed deep anguish at learning of two losses within the same week.

Nollywood actor Steven Echendu dies as the movie industry is thrown into mourning again after Francis Duru's demise. Photo credit@stevenechendu

Source: Instagram

The post also mourned the death of Austinfair Nwaulu, described as a media guru closely involved in Nollywood activities, who reportedly passed on a Saturday and was buried the following Tuesday.

Echendu, identified in the tribute as a key contributor to OJs Production, was remembered warmly as one of the industry's dedicated hands during Nollywood's formative years.

His colleague wrote of him as "one of the gladiators" of that era, underlining the role he played behind the scenes in shaping what the industry has become.

Steven Echeudu: Two losses in five days

Nollywood actor Steven Echendu, known as one of the gladiators of the movie industy dies after Francis Duru Photo credit@stevenechendu

Source: Instagram

What made the tribute particularly striking was the timeline. Both Nwaulu and Echendu died within five days of each other, a fact the post's author found deeply distressing.

The colleague urged social media users to check in on friends who go quiet online, noting that the losses had made them reflect on how easily people can disappear from timelines without anyone noticing.

"Sometimes if you don't see people on your timeline for a month or even less and they are regular in your list, please check on them,"

The message closed with a reminder that life is fleeting, urging people to live fully and intentionally, describing one's time on earth as "a temporary assignment."

Echendu's death came shortly after news broke of Francis Duru's passing, making October 23 a particularly dark day for Nigerian entertainment. The back-to-back losses have prompted an outpouring of grief across social media.

Here is the Facebook post bout the late actor:

Fans react to Echendu's death

Followers of the post shared their shock in the comments section:

@adephunmie wrote:

"Ok this is enough."

@adoseofdee reacted:

"Ahhhh, it is well."

@holuwa_folakemii said:

"Haaaaa what is happening?"

@beauty_rush_229 commented:

"Kilode ahhh"

@empress_arinola_tofunmi asked:

"What happened whats going on"

Nkechi Blessing shares final moments of Cjay

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress expressed shock and disbelief over the tragic news, revealing that she had spoken with the deceased just hours before his sudden passing. The revelation made the loss even more difficult for her to process, as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that someone she had recently communicated with was gone.

In her tribute, Nkechi Blessing mourned the plans she and Cjay had hoped to fulfil, reflecting on the painful reality of dreams and expectations left unfulfilled.

Source: Legit.ng