Nigeria's first lady addressed a crowd at the launch of a grassroots group pushing for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election

Remi Tinubu pointed to airport improvements, among others, as proof that the country is moving in the right direction

The first lady offered a colourful response to Nigerians who say they cannot see any progress under her husband's administration

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has said she looks forward to leaving the presidential villa in 2031 and settling into a country she can personally enjoy well into her seventies.

She made the remarks on Friday, October 23, at the inauguration of the Abuja headquarters of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, a grassroots organisation mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu's anticipated re-election campaign in 2027.

Remi Tinubu backs President Bola Tinubu's anticipated 2027 re-election bid and highlights changes in Nigeria as she addresses supporters in Abuja. Photo: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

"I want to leave Aso Rock, in 2031, by the grace of God, and enter a Nigeria that me, as a 70-something-year-old woman, will enjoy," she told the gathering.

First Lady Highlights Tinubu's Achievements

The first lady pointed to changes at the country's airports as one indicator of national progress, expressing a desire for faster and more convenient travel.

"I want to get to the airport. I want to travel, you know, so quickly. And you can see our airports too are changing," she said.

She was equally direct in addressing sceptics who question whether meaningful development is taking place under her husband's administration. Those unable to see the changes, she suggested, could be assisted with a pair of what she described as "Bola Tinubu eyeglasses."

"So things are happening in Nigeria, except, you know, those who don't see; maybe we'll give them some, you know, Bola Tinubu eyeglasses. We are doing that, JigiBola," she said.

Remi Tinubu subsequently commissioned the movement's Abuja facility and formally declared her backing for the president's re-election.

"So to the glory of God, and for the victory of Mr President come 2027, I hereby formally commission the PBAT door-to-door movement campaign headquarters Abuja," she declared.

She closed her address with words of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and for Government Ekpemupolo, the movement's convener, who is widely known as Tompolo, TheCable reported.

Remi Tinubu Launches N2bn Programme

In another report, First Lady Remi Tinubu recently declared that no Nigerian girl should be denied access to education because of menstrual hygiene challenges or her family's inability to afford basic school materials.

Mrs Tinubu announced a N2 billion Learners Retention Support Programme alongside the distribution of two million packs of sanitary towels to girls in public basic education schools.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2026.

Source: Legit.ng