Bukayo Saka was forced off just 10 minutes into Arsenal's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Arteta admitted the initial signs were not encouraging, citing restricted movement and visible pain

The England winger underwent an MRI scan, with further assessments still required before any verdict

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stopped short of giving a definitive timeline on Bukayo Saka's injury, saying specialists need more time to assess the winger's condition following his early exit during the club's UEFA Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Saka lasted just 10 minutes in that match before limping off the pitch, with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze coming on as his replacement.

Eberechi Eze replaced Bukayo Saka after his injury against Bayern Munich. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

The sight of the England international struggling to walk without pain immediately set alarm bells ringing inside the camp, which Arteta claimed is bad news.

Arteta’s update on Saka’s injury

Arteta, speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to face Everton, revealed that Saka has had a follow-up MRI scan after significant fluid was detected around the injury site.

He stressed that further expert opinions were still needed before the club could say anything conclusive.

“He's got another MRI this afternoon because he had a lot of fluid. We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. Let's be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive answer,” Arteta said via Arsenal.com.

The Spaniard acknowledged that what the medical staff observed in the immediate aftermath of the injury was far from reassuring.

“Obviously, when a player has to walk off the pitch, he's struggling to walk without any pain, he's restricted to movement, they are not good signs. So again, let's be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive assessment and then let you know,” he added.

According to BBC Sport, the worst-case scenario could see Saka sidelined for a minimum of six to eight weeks, a development that would deal a significant blow to Arsenal's ambitions across all competitions this season.

Alonso provides update on Martinez

Legit.ng previously reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s condition after his injury against Everton.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had fans worried after leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium on a stretcher following a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Source: Legit.ng