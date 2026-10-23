Xabi Alonso Issues Update on Emiliano Martinez Ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez underwent surgery after suffering a broken jaw during the 2-0 win over Everton

Xabi Alonso confirmed the Argentina international is recovering but will remain sidelined for several weeks

Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders is set to step in for Chelsea as they prepare to host Tottenham on matchday eight

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has given an update on the condition of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, confirming the shot-stopper is recovering from surgery on a broken jaw but will not feature for the club in the coming weeks.

Martinez sustained the injury in the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton, after a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Emiliano Martinez underwent surgery for a broken jaw. Photo by Alfie Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

He was stretchered off the pitch and immediately taken to hospital, where scans ruled out a head injury but confirmed a fractured jaw requiring urgent surgery.

Alonso's update on Martinez

Speaking to Chelsea TV ahead of Saturday's evening kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur, Alonso offered a cautious but encouraging assessment of the goalkeeper's progress.

“He had the surgery and day by day he is feeling better, but we still need to wait. A few weeks. Hopefully, less than more, but we need to wait,” Alonso said.

“The good thing is that he is feeling better, and we need to listen to his feelings, the opinions of the doctors, the specialists, the surgeons. Considering it was a bad one, he is doing well.”

Martinez arrived at Chelsea in the summer transfer window from Aston Villa as a direct replacement for Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Argentine, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, had made an immediate impact before the Everton setback cut his run of appearances short.

Alonso did not give a specific return date, making clear the club would rely on medical guidance from surgeons and specialists before putting any timeline on the goalkeeper's recovery.

With Martinez ruled out, Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders will deputise between the posts for Chelsea.

The matchday eight fixture against Tottenham, scheduled as an evening kick-off on Saturday, is among the most anticipated matches of the Premier League weekend, according to the league's fixture list.

Chelsea release statement on Martinez

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea published a statement confirming the status of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after his injury against Everton.

The club updated the public on the health of the goalkeeper after he left the stadium on a stretcher, which raised concerns over his status.

Source: Legit.ng