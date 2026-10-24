Qatar's government has outlined specific privileges available to holders of its Permanent Residency Card under Law No. 10 of 2018

The card covers not just the holder but also extends certain benefits to spouses and children under 18 years of age

One of the privileges touches on business ownership — a right that could be significant for foreign nationals living in Qatar

For Nigerians considering life in the Gulf region, Qatar has laid out exactly what foreign nationals stand to gain by holding its Permanent Residency Card — and the list of benefits is drawing attention.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the privileges attached to the card, which is granted to eligible individuals under Law No. 10 of 2018. The card covers the holder as well as family members below the age of 18, making it a family-oriented document rather than one that benefits only the individual applicant.

Qatar lists 5 benefits foreigners with permanent residence card can enjoy. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of permanent residency in Qatar

According to the provisions outlined in Articles 5 through 9 of the law, cardholders are entitled to five key privileges.

1. The first concerns freedom of movement. Holders may enter and leave Qatar freely throughout the card's validity period, without needing to seek additional permission or clearance from authorities.

2. The second privilege relates to public services. Cardholders are entitled to access healthcare and education in government institutions within Qatar, subject to conditions set by the Council of Ministers.

3. Third, the benefits do not stop at the cardholder. A spouse and children up to the age of 18 are also covered under the same residence, health, and education privileges — making the card particularly appealing for those relocating with their families.

4. The fourth benefit is one that could be especially attractive to entrepreneurs. Cardholders are permitted to invest in sectors of Qatar's national economy without requiring a Qatari business partner, provided the company is registered in line with the country's commercial law. This marks a significant departure from the requirements typically placed on foreign business owners in the region.

5. Finally, cardholders are allowed to own real estate — both for personal housing and investment purposes — in designated areas, under terms to be determined by the Council of Ministers.

For many Nigerians navigating the japa wave and weighing options across different countries, Qatar's structured approach to permanent residency offers a clearer picture of what life there could look like beyond a standard work visa.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng