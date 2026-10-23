Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised manager Michael Carrick's tactics following a damaging Champions League loss

Carrick has declined to confirm whether Fernandes will start Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford

The standoff comes just a week after defender Lisandro Martinez also broke ranks with pointed comments about the club's board

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has declined to garantee Bruno Fernandes a starting berth for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, after the club captain publicly took aim at his tactical decisions.

The Portuguese midfielder's remarks followed a chastening 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday, a result that extended United's winless run to seven matches.

Michael Carrick considers action against Bruno Fernandes over his comments. Photo by Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Fernandes, who leads the side as skipper, directed his frustration squarely at how the team was set up, placing Carrick in an uncomfortable position ahead of the weekend.

Carrick considers decision against Fernandes

When reporters asked whether he had considered leaving Fernandes out, Carrick gave a pointed but measured response.

“The most important thing for me is the team, the squad and dynamics in the squad. It's about the football club. I'll always do what is best for the football club," he told BBC Sport.

The remarks left little doubt that a benching, or even omission from the matchday squad entirely, remains a live possibility.

Despite the public friction, Fernandes will retain the captain's armband regardless of what Carrick decides on team selection, according to Goal. The manager has no intention of stripping him of the role over the incident.

The episode follows a similar outburst from Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez the previous week, when he publicly questioned the board's commitment to supporting the manager in the transfer market.

Carrick, however, pushed back against suggestions that the squad is fractured, insisting there is no division within the dressing room.

United host Bournemouth on Sunday as they seek to end a damaging winless streak that has heaped pressure on Carrick's position.

Conte clarifies position on Man Utd job

Legit.ng previously reported that Antonio Conte published a statement clarifying his position amid links to Manchester United job.

The Italian manager dismissed all reports that he had held a conversation with any club and that he demanded a huge financial package.

Source: Legit.ng