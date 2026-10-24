MultiChoice will unveil restructured DStv and GOtv packages on October 27, 2026, ahead of a planned November rollout

New DStv options are expected to include Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series, and Premium

Whether the changes will lower subscription costs remains unclear as Nigerian households face rising living expenses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Nigeria, now owned by French broadcasting giant CANAL+, has announced October 27, 2026, as the date to unveil its restructured DStv and GOtv subscription packages, raising expectations of possible changes to subscription prices and channel offerings.

The announcement comes as millions of Nigerian subscribers grapple with rising living costs and increasing competition from streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Nigerians are to expect new packages as MultiChoice sets an October date for the rollout. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The restructuring is expected to introduce simpler subscription options, allowing customers to choose packages based on their preferred entertainment content.

However, MultiChoice has not confirmed whether the changes will lead to cheaper subscriptions for Nigerian customers.

Current DStv subscription prices compared

Under the existing Nigerian pricing structure, DStv Premium costs ₦44,500 monthly, making it the broadcaster's most expensive regular subscription package.

DStv Compact Plus costs ₦30,000, while Compact subscribers pay ₦19,000 monthly.

The price difference between Premium and Compact Plus is ₦14,500, while Compact Plus subscribers pay ₦25,500 less than Premium customers.

This means a household subscribing to Premium spends ₦534,000 annually, compared with ₦360,000 for Compact Plus and ₦228,000 for Compact.

The comparison highlights the financial implications of choosing higher-tier packages, particularly for households primarily interested in football, movies or local entertainment, BusinessDay reported.

Current monthly DStv subscription comparison

DStv package Monthly price Annual cost Premium N44,500 N534,000 Compact Plus N30,000 N360,000 Compact N19,000 N228,000

Annual figures assume 12 months at the same monthly rate, without discounts or price changes.

GOtv subscription prices: Cheapest and most expensive packages

GOtv remains the more affordable alternative for subscribers seeking entertainment without paying DStv's higher subscription charges.

Its Supa Plus package costs ₦16,800 monthly, compared with ₦11,400 for Supa and ₦8,500 for Max.

Customers on GOtv Jolli pay ₦5,800, while Jinja costs ₦3,900. GOtv Smallie is available for ₦1,900 monthly.

GOtv package Monthly price Annual Cost Supa Plus N16,800 N201,600 Supa N11,400 N136,800 Max N8,500 N102,800 Joli N5,800 N102,000 Jinja N3,900 46,800 Smallie N1,900 N22,800

Prices reflect the published existing packages, not the yet-to-be-announced replacement prices.

The difference between GOtv's cheapest and most expensive monthly packages is ₦14,900, illustrating the range of subscription options available to customers.

Five new DStv packages expected

MultiChoice's proposed restructuring introduces five core DStv packages: Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series, and Premium, according to MyBroadband.

The arrangement is intended to move away from traditional subscription tiers towards packages tailored to customers' viewing preferences.

For instance, sports enthusiasts could potentially choose dedicated football coverage without subscribing to extensive movie channels.

Similarly, households interested in movies and television dramas could select entertainment-focused packages.

The company has introduced a similar structure in South Africa, although the final Nigerian lineup and prices remain subject to the October 27 announcement.

Will Nigerians pay less for DStv and GOtv?

The biggest unanswered question is whether the new packages will reduce monthly subscription expenses.

A cheaper sports-focused package could appeal to football fans, while more affordable entry-level bouquets could attract subscribers who have abandoned pay television because of rising costs.

MultiChoice has also refreshed its movie channels and introduced additional programming, including SuperSport Kick-Off and France 24.

New packages arriving on DStv and GOtv as MultiChoice sets launch date. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The October 27 unveiling is expected to clarify subscription prices, channel allocations and migration arrangements ahead of the planned November rollout.

Until then, Nigerians will have to wait to discover whether the restructuring delivers genuine savings or simply changes how entertainment packages are organised.

Current Nigerian Tier What It Typically Costs Now Direct Transition path in New System DStv Premium ₦44,500 / month DStv Premium (Stays at the top tier) DStv Compact Plus ₦30,000 / month DStv Sports OR DStv Movies & Series (Pick your focus) DStv Compact ₦19,000 / month DStv Select (General entertainment mix) GOtv Supa Plus / Supa ₦16,800 / ₦11,400 Refreshed GOtv Tiers (Focusing on specific content bundles) GOtv Max / Jinja ₦8,500 / ₦3,900 DStv Starter OR Refreshed GOtv Entry Bundles

DStv announces major package changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria will see a major change to the pay-TV service's subscription packages from November 2026 as Canal+ and MultiChoice roll out a new lineup across sub-Saharan Africa.

The restructuring will introduce four additional packages alongside DStv Premium, the platform's top-tier offering, bringing the total number of packages in the new lineup to five.

Source: Legit.ng