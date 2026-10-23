A social media post attributed to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike claimed he backed the Labour Party's Adamawa governorship candidate

Wike's office has responded strongly to the circulating report, calling it fake

The minister made a pointed statement about how he would communicate any future political endorsements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that he is backing Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Adamawa State, calling the report a fabrication.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Abbo has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike’s office calls the social media post claiming he supports Senator Abbo a fabrication. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Wike flatly rejected any connection to the message, stating that he had no relationship with the Labour Party or its candidates in Adamawa State.

The former Rivers state governor also urged residents of the state to disregard the report entirely.

The denial came through Lere Olayinka,

As reported by The Punch, Wike's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, October 23, 2026.

A post circulating on social media had attributed a statement to Wike in which he allegedly encouraged Adamawa residents to vote wisely and described Abbo as the most capable person to govern the state.

The post spread widely before the minister's office moved to address it.

The minister was equally direct about how any genuine political endorsement from him would be communicated. "Whoever I am supporting, I will use my own mouth to say it," Wike said.

The statement made clear that no such declaration had been made and that the social media post did not reflect his position in any way.

Wike says he would announce any genuine political endorsement himself. Photo credit: Ishaku Abbo

Source: Twitter

Wike questions Peter Obi's IDP camp visits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike questioned the motive behind Peter Obi's visits to IDP camps across the country.

Wike made the remarks at the Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja.

The minister also warned Nigerians against politicians who perform public acts of modesty to win votes ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng