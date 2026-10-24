Qatar released the full list of countries whose nationals can qualify for a Visa with electronic travel authorisation (A3) in 2026

Travellers holding valid visas or residency from certain major destinations are among those who may be eligible

The Qatari government has also outlined the full list of qualifying countries, including all Schengen member states

The Qatari government has revealed which travellers are eligible to apply for a Visa with ETA (A3), with eligibility tied to holding a valid visa or residency permit from a select group of countries.

According to the official announcement, any person who holds a valid visa or residency document from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand qualifies for the scheme.

Qatar lists 34 countries eligible for its visa with electronic travel authorisation. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, Tetra

Source: Getty Images

Holders of a valid Schengen visa or residency permit are also eligible.

The Schengen Area comprises the following countries:

1. Austria.

2. Belgium.

3. Croatia.

4. Czech Republic.

5. Denmark.

6. Estonia.

7. Finland.

8. France.

9. Germany.

10. Greece.

11. Hungary.

12. Iceland.

13. Italy.

14. Latvia.

15. Liechtenstein.

16. Lithuania.

17. Luxembourg.

18. Malta.

19. Netherlands.

20. Norway.

21. Poland.

22. Portugal.

23. Slovakia.

24. Slovenia.

25. Spain.

26. Sweden.

27. Switzerland.

28. Bulgaria.

29. Romania.

The provision still applies in 2026, giving prospective travellers time to assess their eligibility ahead of the policy's implementation.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had named two categories of foreigners eligible for its permanent residency without meeting standard conditions.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed 47 countries eligible for its free tourist visa for 30 days.

Countries qualified for Qatar's 30-day joint tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had named 37 countries eligible for its joint tourist visa for 30 days.

According to information published by the Qatari government, the visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and permits multiple entries into the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman.

Travellers who need more time can extend their stay by a further 30 days upon payment of an additional fee.

Source: Legit.ng