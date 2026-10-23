Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare scored and assisted in Ajax's 2-0 Conference League win over Atalanta

Arokodare openly expressed his desire to stay at Ajax beyond his loan spell from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Nigerian striker hinted at what it would take to seal a permanent deal at the Dutch club

Nigeria and AFC Ajax forward Tolu Arokodare has said he would welcome a permanent move to the Dutch club, but made clear that a salary increase would need to be part of any deal.

Arokodare made the remarks during a post-match press conference following Ajax's 2-0 UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage victory over Atalanta.

Tolu Arokodare open to making his Ajax loan move permanent. Photo by Stefan Koops.

Source: Getty Images

The result gave the Amsterdam club their first win in this season's competition after losing their opening fixture to Hajduk Split.

The Super Eagles striker played a central role in the win, scoring once and setting up Abdellah Ouazane for the second goal. His performance appeared to put him in a relaxed, confident mood ahead of the media session.

Arokodare names condition for permanent stay

When a journalist noted, via Voetbalprimeur, that Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff simply needed to pay the reported €20 million fee to secure the striker permanently, Arokodare quickly cut in with a condition of his own.

“And maybe increase my salary,” he said, drawing laughter in the room.

He then clarified that the final decision ultimately rests with the two clubs.

“That's between Ajax and Wolves; I can't say anything about it. Tell that to Ajax,” he said, according to Livescore.

Despite the lighthearted exchange, the 24-year-old left no doubt about his feelings towards his current club.

“Of course I'm open to it. I love it here. I've felt love here from day one. The people are amazing, the fans are amazing, the team is amazing, the club is amazing, and you're all amazing,” he added.

While the €20 million transfer fee is not expected to be the main obstacle in negotiations, reports suggest that Arokodare's existing wage at Wolverhampton Wanderers could prove more difficult for Ajax to match, potentially complicating efforts to turn the loan arrangement into a full transfer.

Arokodare joined Ajax on loan from Wolves and has wasted little time making an impression, with his display against Atalanta further strengthening his case for a longer stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Arokodare shares moment with journalists

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare shared a beautiful moment with journalists during the post-match conference after Ajax win.

The Nigerian international forward responded to a journalist who gave him a nice compliment and sent the entire conference room into laughter.

Source: Legit.ng