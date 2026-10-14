Kylian Mbappe reached 100 UEFA Champions League appearances during Real Madrid's 4-3 win over AS Roma

The French forward scored to mark the milestone, pushing his tally in the competition to 72 goals

Mbappe is also in the running for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, though his post-World Cup form will not count towards the award

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance in fitting style, scoring Real Madrid's opening goal in a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over AS Roma.

The French forward put his side level in the 25th minute, cancelling out Roma's early lead and setting the tone for a remarkable turnaround by the Spanish giants.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring on his 100th Champions League appearance. Photo by Giuseppe Bellini.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sofascore, the goal brought Mbappe's total in the Champions League to 72, placing him fifth among the competition's all-time top scorers.

The milestone adds to what has already been an extraordinary year for the 27-year-old, who won La Liga, the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, and the Champions League Golden Boot.

By doing so, he became the first player in history to claim all three in a single year. He did so despite finishing last season without a major team trophy.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Mbappe is widely considered one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, though there is a notable caveat: performances following the 2026 FIFA World Cup do not count towards the award, which could limit his chances of catching the frontrunners.

As things stand, Polymarket Sports places him third among potential winners, with a 3.8% probability. Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal currently sit ahead of him in the betting market, while Lionel Messi and Rodri round out the top five.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that https://www.legit.ng/sports/football/1736196-supercomputer-predicts-202627-uefa-champions-league-winner-matchday-2-games/ the Premier League winner after the round of games on matchday two were completed.

Last season’s loser in the final, Arsenal, are the favourites to go all the way this season, with only Slovan Bratislava having zero chance of winning.

Source: Legit.ng