Victor Osimhen returned to action for Galatasaray after missing several matches through injury, coming off the bench to grab an assist

The Nigerian striker's availability ahead of a high-stakes Champions League clash against Barcelona has lifted spirits at the club

Osimhen holds a remarkable scoring record in European competition that underlines just how much Galatasaray need him fit

Victor Osimhen is back in contention for Galatasaray ahead of their UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona, with the club's assistant coach confirming the Nigerian forward has made a full recovery from injury.

Osimhen had been sidelined since Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, missing several matches before making his return during the club's 3-1 win over Kasimpasa, where he contributed an assist off the bench.

Victor Osimhen won four Champions League MOTM last season. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

Ismael Garcia Gomez, Galatasaray's assistant coach, told the club's technical staff and media that Osimhen is fully fit and will start the crucial Champions League tie against Barcelona.

The news has generated significant excitement within the camp ahead of what is one of the biggest matches of the club's European campaign.

Osimhen's European value to Galatasaray

The timing of his return is particularly important given what Osimhen brings to Galatasaray in continental competition. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in European matches for the Turkish side, a record that underscores his value at this level of the game.

Among his standout achievements in Europe, Osimhen scored in eight consecutive UEFA matches for Galatasaray, a feat that, according to Squawka, has never been achieved by any other player in the club's history.

Last season, he was central to Galatasaray reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League, finishing with six goals in the group and qualifying stages. Those numbers place him among the most productive strikers in the competition during that period.

His return gives Galatasaray a considerable boost as they face Barcelona, a side that will demand the very best from every player on the pitch. With Osimhen fit and available from the start, the Turkish champions go into the match with their strongest attacking option restored.

Osimhen's salary compared to Barca's highest-paid

Legit.ng previously reported how Victor Osimhen’s salary compared to Barcelona’s highest-paid player ahead of the Champions League tie.

Rodri is Barcelona's highest-paid player and earns more than Osimhen in gross salary, but after tax, the Super Eagles forward slightly edges him.

Source: Legit.ng