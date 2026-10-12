Galatasaray's assistant coach spoke ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Rams Park in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Victor Osimhen returned to action with an 18-minute cameo after more than a month out with a groin injury that also saw him miss games for Nigeria

Ismael Garcia Gomez confirmed Osimhen completed a full training session and described him as a player who makes a complete difference for the club

Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez has put Barcelona on notice, warning that Victor Osimhen is fully fit and capable of causing serious damage when the two sides meet in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

The Turkish champions will host the Spanish giants at the Rams Park in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 8 PM.

Victor Osimhen ati Galatasaray training ahead of Barcelona clash. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen had been sidelined for over a month with a groin injury that also ruled him out of the September-October international duty with Nigeria.

He returned to the pitch recently with an 18-minute appearance against Kasimpasa, and Garcia Gomez confirmed the striker had since completed a full training session with the squad.

Gomez warns Barcelona of Osimhen

Speaking to Sporx, the assistant coach Gomez was direct about Osimhen's condition and his value to the team.

"Yes, yes. I'm not going to tell you clichés or lies: He's fit to play and a player who makes a complete difference for us. Of course he's fit to play," Garcia Gomez said.

Garcia Gomez went further, suggesting that Barcelona's defensive approach could work in Osimhen's favour rather than against him.

"Top-level players perform well in all matches, but perhaps because Barcelona is defending so aggressively with their defensive line in midfield, Osimhen, with his characteristics, is a striker who adapts perfectly to this kind of defense," he said.

"Beyond being an extraordinary striker, we hope that thanks to his playing style, he can do a lot of damage to Barcelona."

The comments point to a clear tactical plan from the Galatasaray coaching staff, who believe the Nigerian forward's pace and movement make him particularly suited to exploiting the space behind a high defensive line.

Osimhen's record against Barcelona

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has faced Barcelona four times throughout his career, scoring once and contributing one assist across those encounters. He has not won any of those meetings, losing two and drawing two.

Despite that record, Garcia Gomez's confidence in the striker ahead of Tuesday's match suggests Galatasaray see the Champions League tie as an opportunity for Osimhen to announce himself on one of European football's biggest stages once again.

Osimhen drives Ferrari to training

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen drove a Ferrari 296 GTB to Galatasaray training ahead of the Champions League match.

The Nigerian international forward has a penchant for luxury cars and has been spotted driving the same car in Nigeria but in a different colour.

Source: Legit.ng