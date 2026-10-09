Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed multiple injury concerns heading into the Saturday lunchtime Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa, and Cristos Tzolis are among the players in doubt, with Tzolis already ruled out for several weeks

Arsenal go into the match fifth in the table after a shocking 3-0 loss to Brighton, while Leeds remain unbeaten after five games

Arsenal face a testing weekend at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming that up to six first-team players are either doubtful or unavailable for the Premier League visit of Leeds United.

Arteta named Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa, and Cristos Tzolis among those who may not feature, while the pair of Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera have been given the all-clear. Ben White was also confirmed fit.

Kai Havertz is one of at least six Arsenal players set to miss the Gunners clash against Leeds United. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arteta was cautious about Rice's condition following the World Cup, Football London reports.

"We have to manage him. He's had a few issues since he's come back from the World Cup. We know how many games he's played in the last three years, it was the sensible thing to do. Hopefully he's available and some others as well that are in doubt," the Spaniard said.

On Havertz, Konsa, and Tzolis, Arteta pointed to a series of muscular and carry-over issues.

"Kai has had a muscular injury. I spoke to Jurrien [Timber, who was on the other team vs Germany] and they immediately sent the player back. Ezri has been carrying some issues as well and we had some good communication with the England camp. Tzolis has a muscular injury and he's going to be out for a few weeks. He's not available," he added.

Regarding the two defenders, Arteta noted:

"They are both available. They did incredibly well to be available for the Brighton game. We decided not to use them. Ben White is available."

Arsenal enter Leeds clash under pressure

The Gunners head into Saturday's fixture with momentum working against them.

As seen on Sports Mole, their last outing before the international break ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton, which Arteta's side will be keen to put behind them quickly.

That result was their heaviest in the Premier League since an identical scoreline against Brighton back in May 2023, and it allowed Manchester City to move to the top of the table going into the break.

Arsenal currently sit fifth with nine points from a possible 15, while Leeds arrive at the Emirates in a considerably better position.

Daniel Farke's side are unbeaten after five matches and share the Premier League's joint-best defensive record, having conceded only three goals alongside Everton.

The contrast in form makes the fixture a tricky one for the reigning champions.

Both sides are separated by just three points and three places in the early-season standings. History, however, favours Arsenal.

Leeds have not beaten them in their last eight meetings, a run that included a 5-0 loss at the Emirates and a 4-0 defeat at home last season, when Farke's side conceded nine goals across those two fixtures alone.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Opta’s Premier League title predictions as club football returns after the international break, with Arsenal rated the slight favourites despite sitting second.

Manchester City have won all five of their opening matches, yet Opta gives Arsenal a 43.97% chance of lifting the trophy compared with City’s 40.04%.

Source: Legit.ng