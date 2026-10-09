Opta's supercomputer released its Premier League title predictions after the first international break of the 2026/27 season

Arsenal sit second in the table heading into matchday six, despite a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the break

Manchester City lead the table with a perfect 15 points, setting up a top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Club football is back after the three-week-long September-October international break, with the Premier League kicking off on Saturday.

Arsenal suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brighton in their final game before the international break, which disrupted what had been a strong opening to the season.

Mikel Arteta targets immediate bounce back after the international break. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea were also on the receiving end of a heavy loss, going down 3-0 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium to leave them sitting 10th in the standings.

Manchester United drew with Fulham, while Liverpool ground out a narrow win over Bournemouth to remain in contention near the top of the table.

Premier League action resumes with Arsenal hosting Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, a match that will give the Gunners an immediate chance to reassert themselves in the title race.

Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge as they look to arrest their early-season slide.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, while the standout fixture of the weekend sees Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Opta's supercomputer has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, giving the Gunners a 43.97% chance of lifting the trophy in May 2027, despite them sitting second in the table after matchday five.

Manchester City head into the resumption of club football top of the standings after winning all five of their opening matches, accumulating a perfect 15 points.

Opta's model, however, gives City a slightly lower title probability of 40.04%, making Arsenal the slight statistical favourites heading into the weekend.

Liverpool are placed third among realistic contenders with a 5.56% chance, while Brighton sit fourth in the supercomputer's title race at 3.88%. No other club holds more than a 1% chance of winning the championship.

Despite Chelsea's poor form, Opta's model still backs them to recover and finish fifth by the end of the season.

Guardiola writes letter to Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola wrote a letter to Manchester City after they were found guilty of 114 charges of financial breaches.

Guardiola, who left the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season voiced support for the club and fans as they faced a decisive moment in the case.

Source: Legit.ng