Benin head coach Gernot Rohr voiced sharp complaints about how his team was treated after facing Argentina in Lionel Messi's farewell match

Rohr revealed that Argentine officials blocked players from entering the tunnel and refused to share a photo or jersey of Messi after the game

The German coach said he personally waited 30 minutes to get his 2018 Messi shirt signed and returned by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has spoken out about what he described as poor treatment by Argentina after his side faced the South American giants in Lionel Messi's final international match at El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Cheetahs were selected as Messi's farewell opponents, a fixture widely expected to be a celebration of the legendary forward's international career.

Gernot Rohr laments Argentina's treatment after Messi's farewell game. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

However, former Super Eagles head coach Rohr said the occasion fell short in one key respect: the conduct of their hosts after the final whistle.

Rohr Describes Benin's disappointment

Speaking to Rotten s'enflamme, the German coach did not hide his frustration about what happened once the game ended.

"The only dark spot is that the Argentinians didn't give us anything. Not a photo of Messi, not a jersey. They didn't even let us into the tunnel; security was refusing everyone," he said.

He added that Benin players made efforts to swap shirts with their Argentine counterparts but were unsuccessful.

"Players were coming with their shirts to swap with others [Argentine players]. We tried everything, but it didn't work," Rohr said.

The coach did manage one personal memento. He had brought along a Messi shirt from the 2018 World Cup and handed it to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who had it signed before returning it.

"As for me, I was able to give my 2018 Messi shirt to the coach [Lionel Scaloni]. He had it signed and gave it back to me. I waited half an hour, but it's no big deal," Rohr added.

Rohr's comments were not isolated. As noted by Goal, his grievances mirror those of Argentine fans and observers who also criticised the organisation of what was billed as the biggest football spectacle of 2026.

The match at El Monumental was intended to honour Messi's extraordinary career with the national team, but logistical shortcomings appear to have overshadowed parts of the event for those involved beyond the spectacle itself.

Benin government gifted Antonella

Legit.ng previously reported that the Benin government gave Antonella a gift through captain Sessi D'Almeida before Lionel Messi’s farewell game.

The government also gave a letter to Mrs Messi explaining what the thoughtful gift means and why it was given to her on the special occasion.

Source: Legit.ng