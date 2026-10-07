Galatasaray club doctor Yener Ince broke his silence on Victor Osimhen's injury status after the striker missed the international break

Osimhen was dropped from Nigeria's AFCON qualifier squad and flew home to spend time off before returning to Istanbul

The club doctor confirmed Osimhen took part in some training sessions but said the medical team will not rush his return to action

Galatasaray's team doctor, Yener Ince, has spoken publicly about Victor Osimhen's injury for the first time, revealing that the Nigerian striker is being monitored closely ahead of a possible return to first-team action.

Osimhen got injured in the first half during Galatasaray's 3-2 derby victory over Istanbul Basaksehir and has not played since.

Dr Yener Ince provides update on Osimhen's injury. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

The setback forced Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to remove him from Nigeria's squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with Taiwo Awoniyi called up as his replacement, as noted by NFF.

Despite missing the matches, Osimhen travelled to Nigeria during the three-week international break before returning to Istanbul, where the club has begun assessing his readiness to feature again.

Ince outlines Osimhen's condition

In a statement published by Galatasaray, Dr Ince offered a cautious but encouraging update on the forward's progress.

"I know everyone is waiting for this and I know they care: about Victor Osimhen's situation. His treatment is also going very well," the doctor said.

"He participated in some of the team's training sessions yesterday. However, we will assess him day by day, phase by phase. We don't want to take any risks."

Ince added that he will carry out further tests on Osimhen to get a clearer picture of his condition and determine whether he can be declared fit to feature at the weekend, with Galatasaray set to face Kasimpasa in their next fixture.

The club's cautious approach suggests Osimhen's involvement against Kasimpasa is not guaranteed. While his participation in some training sessions is a positive sign, the medical team has made clear that no decision will be made until additional assessments are completed.

Osimhen has been one of Galatasaray's most important players this season, and the club appears unwilling to risk a setback by returning him to action before he is fully fit.

Eric Chelle clarifies Osimhen statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle clarified his statement about Victor Osimhen, which sparked reactions among the Galatasaray fans.

The manager claimed that his comments was misinterpreted, but added that a player like Victor will always attract transfer rumours during the window.

Source: Legit.ng