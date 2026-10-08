Lionel Messi retired from international football in August 2026 after Argentina's farewell match against Benin

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez met Messi in the tunnel after the game and handed him four personal gifts

Dominguez issued Messi a direct challenge after the presentation that could shape the next chapter of his club career

Lionel Messi brought his international career to a close in August 2026, playing his farewell match for Argentina against Benin after the South American nation's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 39-year-old signed off in style, setting up Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty to score his final international goal, a fitting conclusion to a record-breaking journey with the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi during his farewell match against Benin. Photo by Roberto Tuero.

Source: Getty Images

CONMEBOL's gifts to Messi

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez intercepted Messi in the tunnel immediately after the final whistle to present him with four items in recognition of his career.

The gifts included a captain's armband featuring the Argentine flag, his titles, and silhouettes of his wife Antonella and their children; a replica of the Copa América, a trophy he lifted twice with Argentina; a ring engraved with all his titles and the number 10; and the match ball from the 2024 Copa América final against Colombia, signed by his Argentina teammates.

The presentation drew widespread celebration from teammates, former colleagues, coaches, and fans across the world.

Dominguez Issues Messi a challenge

Beyond the ceremony, Dominguez used the moment to put a pointed question to the footballing icon. Having conquered virtually every honour the sport has to offer, Messi has never played club football in South America, a fact the CONMEBOL president was quick to highlight.

"I think the only thing he is missing is to play in the Copa Libertadores. Do you accept the challenge?" Dominguez said directly to Messi, via Goal.

The question carries real weight. Messi has spoken previously about a desire to turn out for Newell's Old Boys, the Rosario-based club where he first developed as a young footballer, before he eventually hangs up his boots at club level. Whether Dominguez's challenge influences that decision remains to be seen.

Benin government gifted Antonella

Legit.ng previously reported that the Benin government gave Lionel Messi’s wife a gift through captain Sessi D'Almeida before his farewell game.

The government also gave a letter to Mrs Messi explaining what the thoughtfulness behind the gift was and extended an invitation to the Messi family.

Source: Legit.ng