Lionel Messi played his final game for Argentina after retiring from international football following the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Messi's Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final before he played one last farewell match for his country

Ronaldo left a public comment on Messi's Instagram post after the farewell game, addressing his long-time rival directly

Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly acknowledged Lionel Messi's international retirement, leaving a comment on the Argentine's Instagram page following his farewell appearance for the Argentina national team.

Messi brought his international career to a close after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina fell to Spain 1-0 in the final. He went on to play one last match for Argentina as a send-off for the fans.

Lionel Messi during his farewell game for Argentina. Photo by Roberto Tuero.

Source: Getty Images

He shared a post about it on his Instagram account, appreciating everyone who contributed to his international journey.

Responding in the comments section, Ronaldo wrote:

“Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.”

The message marked a rare public acknowledgement between the two players whose careers have run in parallel for nearly two decades, with both widely regarded as among the greatest footballers of all time. Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo faces different situation in Portugal

While Messi's exit from international football has been met with widespread celebration and emotional tributes, Ronaldo's own situation with Portugal stands in sharp contrast.

The veteran forward has recently been involved in a reported clash with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, casting uncertainty over his own international future.

The two players, who defined much of world football over the past 15 to 20 years, now appear to be at very different crossroads — Messi closing his national team chapter on his own terms, and Ronaldo facing turbulence in his.

Ronaldo’s previous message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo sent a message to Messi after the former Barcelona captain’s father Jorge Messi passed away in August.

The Al-Nassr forward, as he did on the retirement post, shared a message on Messi’s Instagram post after laying his father to rest in Rosario.

Source: Legit.ng