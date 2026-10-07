Lionel Messi played his farewell match for Argentina against Benin Republic at El Monumental, assisting two goals and scoring a penalty

Benin Republic captain Sessi D'Almeida presented Messi with a replica of the Agojie Amazon statue during the coin toss before the game

The government of Benin Republic released a letter explaining the meaning behind the gift and extended an invitation to Messi and his family

Lionel Messi closed his Argentina career in style at El Monumental on Thursday, but the moment that drew equal attention to his goals was a cultural gift presented before the final whistle had even blown.

During the pre-match coin toss, Benin Republic captain Sessi D'Almeida handed Messi a replica of the Agojie Amazon statue, a monument that stands in Cotonou.

Sessi D'Almeida gave Lionel Messi a gift before Argentina vs Benin. Photo by Marcos Brindicci.

Source: Getty Images

According to Atlas Obscura, it represents the fierce female warriors who defended the Dahomey Empire between the 17th and 19th centuries.

Why Benin gave Antonella a gift

A letter from the Beninese government, published after the match by Actualites 229, confirmed the gift was intended specifically for Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

“On the occasion of this historic meeting, Benin wished to offer you one of the most precious symbols of its heritage: the statue of the Amazon, dedicated to your wife, Antonella,” the statement read.

“In the history and soul of our nation, the Amazon embodies those devoted, courageous, determined, and resilient women who have carried the memory and greatness of our people.

“By offering you this work, we pay tribute to the strong woman who is by your side: this essential presence who supports, preserves, and instils her strength every day, throughout an exceptional journey.”

Messi and Antonella: A lifelong love affair

Messi and Antonella have been together since childhood, with his wife present through the highs and lows of a career that spans eight Ballon d'Or awards and a 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The Beninese government's decision to honour her through the symbolism of the Amazon warriors was widely regarded as one of the most thoughtful tributes of the evening.

The government also extended a formal invitation to the Inter Miami forward and his family to visit Benin Republic and experience its tourist attractions.

Messi signs off with goals and assists

On the pitch, Messi delivered a fitting farewell. He set up Nicolas Otamendi, who was also playing his final match for Argentina, and provided an assist for Nico Paz, a youngster widely considered his heir in the national team. He then converted a penalty to seal the victory for Argentina.

The match came after Argentina's defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which prompted Messi to announce his retirement from international football. His last appearance at El Monumental brought thousands of fans to the iconic Buenos Aires stadium to witness the end of an era.

Why Messi received yellow and red cards

Legit.ng previously reported why Messi received the yellow and red cards the referee used during the match after the final whistle in Buenos Aires.

Chilean referee Fernando Vejar gave him the cards as a symbol. Messi was sent off on his Argentina debut in 2005 and ended his career taking it home once again.

Source: Legit.ng