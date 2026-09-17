Lionel Messi agreed to a farewell appearance for Argentina at El Monumental after initially retiring from international football

AFA confirmed Benin Republic as the chosen opponent for Messi's send-off match on October 6

Gernot Rohr spoke on what it means for Benin Republic to feature in the historic occasion

Gernot Rohr has described the upcoming farewell match between Argentina and Benin Republic as a "historic moment," after AFA confirmed the Cheetahs as Lionel Messi's final international opponent.

Messi had announced his retirement from international football following Argentina's defeat to Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Gernot Rohr and Lionel Messi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Mike Kireev.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) persuaded him to make one last appearance in front of home supporters, and Messi accepted.

According to FIFA, the match is scheduled for October 6 at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, with Benin Republic selected as the farewell opponents.

Rohr speaks on honour for Benin

Rohr, speaking during his squad announcement ahead of the fixture, said the occasion carries enormous significance for the entire country.

“It's a historic moment; everyone has admired that player. It's a great honour for all the players, the Beninese staff, and the entire country to be his last opponent,” he told RMC via Joueurs Beninois.

The former Super Eagles head coach also painted a vivid picture of the atmosphere he expects on the night, drawing on his experience of attending similar farewell events in the past.

“This will be a very festive moment; we can imagine that player being carried high by an entire nation and the celebration, the moment he leaves the pitch where he'll be applauded by everyone, a wild atmosphere, with spectators honouring their idol. Having already attended some testimonial matches, this will be a truly grand moment,” Rohr added.

This will not be the first time Rohr has come up against Messi on the international stage. The German coach faced Argentina as Nigeria's head coach at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, a tournament in which Messi and Argentina were eventually eliminated in the round of 16 by France.

FIFA sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA sent a message to Lionel Messi ahead of his farewell international game for the Argentina national team.

The world football governing body is relishing watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for the final time on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng