Argentine football great Lionel Messi received yellow and red cards from the match referee after his final appearance for Argentina

The referee's gesture carried a striking link to the very first moment of Messi's international career back in 2005

Messi ended the night with a goal and two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi's farewell to international football at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night produced one moment nobody had scripted: the match referee walking over after the final whistle and handing the Argentine captain both a yellow card and a red card.

It was not a disciplinary act.

Lionel Messi received both the yellow and red cards from the referee after his final match for Argentina. Photo by Luis Robayo

Source: Getty Images

Chilean official Fernando Véjar, who refereed Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin, presented Messi with the two cards he had used during the match as a personal commemorative gift.

Véjar also handed over the match ball, adding a second keepsake to a farewell evening built around honouring Messi's international legacy.

A red card at the start and at the end

The symbolism of the gesture was not lost on those watching.

Messi's Argentina debut, against Hungary in August 2005, ended in disaster when he was sent off shortly after coming on as a substitute.

More than 21 years later, a red card was placed in his hands again, though this time as a memento marking the close of one of football's most decorated international careers rather than an early exit from it, The Sunday Guardian reports.

Players from both Argentina and Benin had gathered around Messi on the pitch when Véjar approached him, with rivals and teammates alike joining the moment to offer their congratulations.

Messi signs off with a goal and two assists

On the pitch, Messi gave the 80,000-strong Monumental crowd every reason to celebrate.

He set up Nicolas Otamendi for Argentina's opening goal before laying on a second for Nico Paz.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then converted from the penalty spot to score his 126th goal for the national team, becoming directly involved in all three goals of the night.

The Monumental crowd paused the atmosphere in the 10th minute to give Messi a standing ovation, while Benin's players broke from the game at one point during the tribute to approach him with their own show of respect.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Messi signed off from international duty with 208 caps and 126 goals across a career that brought Argentina the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and, most memorably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite closing the chapter on his Argentina career, Messi is not stepping away from club football.

He remains contracted to Inter Miami until 2028 and is expected to continue playing in Major League Soccer.

Why Messi wore special jersey for Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported about Messi’s specially designed Adidas shirt for his final appearance with Argentina against Benin on October 6.

The gold-accented kit bears his name and No. 10, turning the farewell match into a tribute to a career crowned by Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Source: Legit.ng