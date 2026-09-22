Lionel Messi unveiled a special Adidas shirt he will wear for his final Argentina appearance at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6

The commemorative kit features gold accents, Messi's name and No. 10 on the back, and a prominent Sun of May design

Argentina's farewell match for Messi comes after he was personally invited by the Argentine Football Association to play one last time for his country

Lionel Messi will wear a specially designed commemorative shirt when he makes his final appearance for the Argentine national team against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6.

The legendary forward revealed the kit on social media alongside the caption "Last match, A shirt for a lifetime," confirming that Adidas has created a one-off design to mark the historic occasion.

Lionel Messi is due to make one final appearance with Argentina, and it looks like the legendary No. 10 is going to have a commemorative kit for the match. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

According to Sportscape Magazine, the shirt retains Argentina's traditional sky-blue base but incorporates a single central white stripe rather than the usual vertical stripes.

Gold accents give the jersey a distinctly commemorative feel, while a prominent Sun of May is featured prominently on the design.

Messi's name and his iconic No. 10 are printed on the back, completing what amounts to a wearable tribute to one of football's greatest careers.

The Argentine Football Association extended a personal invitation to Messi to play one final time in front of his home supporters, making the October 6 fixture a farewell celebration rather than a competitive fixture.

Messi's over 20 years of service coming to an end

Messi's journey with the Argentine national team stretches across more than two decades, a period in which he accumulated virtually every honour the game offers.

The crowning moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he delivered standout performances across every match as Argentina lifted the trophy.

His influence on the tournament was decisive, and the victory ended a long wait for the country's third World Cup title.

According to Livescore, his performances at the 2026 World Cup were equally remarkable, as Argentina reached the final for the second consecutive tournament, underlining just how dominant the team, built around Messi, had become on the global stage.

The farewell at the Monumental is expected to be an intensely emotional occasion.

The Buenos Aires stadium has long been a fortress for Argentina, and welcoming Messi back for a final time in front of the home crowd adds significant weight to what will already be a charged atmosphere.

What the night will represent for Messi

For millions of fans across Argentina and beyond, the match against Benin will serve as a final opportunity to see Messi in the blue and white.

The commemorative kit he will wear is designed to outlast the night itself, intended as a collectable reminder of a player who redefined what was possible in international football.

From his earliest caps to World Cup glory, Messi's legacy with Argentina is one that will be discussed for generations.

The shirt that accompanies his exit from international duty is, in many ways, a fitting symbol of how the country views the man who wore the No. 10 throughout his entire senior career.

FIFA sends farewell message to Messi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about FIFA’s message to Messi ahead of his farewell match for Argentina. The football legend is set to play one final international game at Buenos Aires’ 85,000-capacity El Monumental on October 6.

Messi’s farewell comes after he led Argentina to Copa America glory and the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Source: Legit.ng