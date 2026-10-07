Brazilian legend Ronaldinho took to social media to honour Messi after the Argentine ended his 21-year international career

Messi scored in a 3-0 win over Benin at the Monumental Stadium in his final appearance for Argentina on Tuesday

Ronaldinho, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, said he understood the family reasons behind his decision to step away

Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his Argentina career on Tuesday night, and one of the first voices to respond was that of his former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho, who posted a heartfelt message honouring the 39-year-old's contribution to football.

Messi's final outing for the Albiceleste ended in a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, a fitting send-off for a player who departs as Argentina's most-capped player with 208 appearances and their all-time top scorer with 126 goals.

Ronaldinho has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the Argentine’s farewell to the national team. Photo by Hoang Dinh Nam

Source: Getty Images

According to Barca Universal, his trophy haul with the national side includes two Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which he lifted in Qatar after years of falling short on the international stage.

The farewell match itself offered one last reminder of what made Messi so difficult to replace.

According to Sky Sports, he helped set up Argentina's first two goals before converting a penalty to complete the scoring in the second half, with the Monumental crowd roaring through every moment.

Ronaldinho sends message to Messi

Ronaldinho, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and shared a dressing room with Messi during their time together at Barcelona, posted his tribute on X, making clear just how much the Argentine's journey meant to him personally.

"A pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world," Ronaldinho wrote on X.

The Brazilian also spoke to the bond that comes from both men having lived out the dream of represnting their countries and reaching football's highest peak.

Though their paths to the World Cup were two decades apart, Ronaldinho said the experience of fulfilling a childhood ambition was something he understood deeply.

He also addressed the personal dimension of Messi's decision, acknowledging that priorities shift when family comes into the picture.

"You gave everything for your national team and for your country… I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things," Ronaldinho added.

"Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always."

What comes next for Messi

Messi himself had spoken before the match about what representing Argentina meant to him, describing it as "the most wonderful thing that can happen to you."

On the night, the Monumental Stadium gave him the kind of send-off that matched those words.

His retirement from international football does not mark the end of his playing career.

Messi remains at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and is expected to continue competing at club level.

Messi sends warning to Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported about Messi’s final game for Argentina, where he scored and assisted twice in a 3-0 win over Benin.

After 21 years and a record 126 goals, Messi urged players and fans to stay united through the tough times ahead—warning that Argentina’s recent success was “not normal”.

Source: Legit.ng