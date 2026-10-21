Victor Osimhen Reacts After Scoring His First Champions League Goal This Season vs Lille
- Victor Osimhen broke his Champions League goal drought as Galatasaray defeated French club LOSC Lille in their first UCL win this season
- Osimhen previously failed to score against Barcelona and missed the Sporting match through injury before finding the net against his former club
- The Nigerian striker had a personal connection to the match, having played for Lille during the 2019/20 season
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Victor Osimhen has spoken out after helping Galatasaray claim their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season, a win that also ended his own goal drought in the competition.
Osimhen had gone without a Champions League goal this campaign, failing to score in Galatasaray's clash against Barcelona and missing the Sporting CP fixture entirely due to injury.
As noted by A Spor, the Nigerian striker found the net against LOSC Lille in what was a particularly personal occasion, given that he spent the 2019/20 season at the French club before moving on to bigger stages.
Osimhen reacts after goal against Lille
Speaking after the match via GS TV, Osimhen reflected warmly on returning to Lille's ground.
“I love this stadium. The fans are incredible. We had a tough match. I'm very happy for our team, we won. I also wish Lille good luck in their next matches,” he said.
Lille took the lead during the match and made life difficult for the Turkish Super League champions throughout, but Galatasaray held their nerve to overturn the deficit and collect all three points.
The striker acknowledged that Lille were far from easy opponents on the night.
“Lille players are very tough. They even took the lead. We managed to win the match together as a team. I'm happy we got the three points,” he added.
For coach Okan Buruk, the hope will be that Osimhen's return to scoring form marks a turning point after the striker went through his first three matches back from injury without finding the net.
Galatasaray now turn their attention to a high-stakes Istanbul derby against fierce rivals Fenerbahce, before returning to European action with a home Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart.
Why Osimhen didn't celebrate against Lille
Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen did not celebrate against Lille despite scoring his first Champions League goal this season.
The gesture was a sign of respect for the club he announced himself to the top European leagues and earned him a big move to SSC Napoli.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.