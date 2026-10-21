Victor Osimhen broke his Champions League goal drought as Galatasaray defeated French club LOSC Lille in their first UCL win this season

Osimhen previously failed to score against Barcelona and missed the Sporting match through injury before finding the net against his former club

The Nigerian striker had a personal connection to the match, having played for Lille during the 2019/20 season

Victor Osimhen has spoken out after helping Galatasaray claim their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season, a win that also ended his own goal drought in the competition.

Osimhen had gone without a Champions League goal this campaign, failing to score in Galatasaray's clash against Barcelona and missing the Sporting CP fixture entirely due to injury.

Victor Osimhen won the man-of-the-match award after his goal against Lille. Photo by Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by A Spor, the Nigerian striker found the net against LOSC Lille in what was a particularly personal occasion, given that he spent the 2019/20 season at the French club before moving on to bigger stages.

Osimhen reacts after goal against Lille

Speaking after the match via GS TV, Osimhen reflected warmly on returning to Lille's ground.

“I love this stadium. The fans are incredible. We had a tough match. I'm very happy for our team, we won. I also wish Lille good luck in their next matches,” he said.

Lille took the lead during the match and made life difficult for the Turkish Super League champions throughout, but Galatasaray held their nerve to overturn the deficit and collect all three points.

The striker acknowledged that Lille were far from easy opponents on the night.

“Lille players are very tough. They even took the lead. We managed to win the match together as a team. I'm happy we got the three points,” he added.

For coach Okan Buruk, the hope will be that Osimhen's return to scoring form marks a turning point after the striker went through his first three matches back from injury without finding the net.

Galatasaray now turn their attention to a high-stakes Istanbul derby against fierce rivals Fenerbahce, before returning to European action with a home Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart.

Why Osimhen didn't celebrate against Lille

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen did not celebrate against Lille despite scoring his first Champions League goal this season.

The gesture was a sign of respect for the club he announced himself to the top European leagues and earned him a big move to SSC Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng