Victor Osimhen withdrew from the Super Eagles squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers as he continues recovering from a groin injury sustained in September

Coach Eric Chelle had named Osimhen in his 24-man squad before dropping him after the striker missed Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor

Social media claims that Osimhen fakes injuries to avoid international duty prompted a closer look at his injury record with the national team

Victor Osimhen has pulled out of the Super Eagles squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as he continues recovering from a groin injury he picked up in early September.

The Galatasaray striker left the pitch at half-time during the Turkish champions 3-2 derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir and has not played since.

Victor Osimhen walks off injured during Nigeria's 1-0 win over Rwanda in 2025. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle had included Osimhen in his initial 24-man squad, but after the striker also missed Galatasaray's 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, Chelle removed him from the squad. Taiwo Awoniyi was called up as his replacement.

Victor Osimhen’s injury record

His withdrawal has reignited claims on social media that the striker deliberately feigns injury to avoid international duty. Legit.ng examined his full injury record with the Super Eagles since his debut in June 2017 to assess whether those claims hold up.

According to data from Transfermarkt, Osimhen has missed 17 Super Eagles matches due to injury, and on two separate occasions he joined the national team camp but left after sustaining an injury during the period.

Those figures suggest that when Osimhen is fit, he reports for international duty — undermining the narrative that he uses injury as an excuse to skip games.

Beyond the injury debate, Osimhen's numbers for the Super Eagles speak for themselves.

According to Afrik-Foot, he is the second-highest scorer in Nigeria's history, having netted 35 goals in 52 appearances. Only Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 goals, sits above him on that list.

Osimhen's absence is a significant blow to Nigeria's campaign. The Super Eagles will now have to rely on Awoniyi and other forwards as they push for qualification for the 2027 tournament.

Osimhen arrives Nigeria in private jet

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen arrived in Nigeria aboard a private jet, despite no longer being part of the Super Eagles squad.

The Galatasaray forward withdrew from the squad for AFCON 2027 qualifier due to injury, but flew to Lagos regardless to ease before returning to Istanbul.

Source: Legit.ng