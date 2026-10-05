NFF confirmed that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi pulled out of the squad set to face Russia in an international friendly

Ndidi had played in both AFCON 2027 qualifying matches for Nigeria before the setback that forced his early departure

The Besiktas midfielder is now back in Turkiye ahead of a Turkish Super League fixture on Sunday, October 11

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi will not feature in the team's upcoming international friendly against Russia, after the midfielder picked up a knock during the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ndidi had been named among eight players selected to represent Nigeria across both the AFCON 2027 qualifiers and the Russian friendly. He played in the two qualifying matches, against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, before the injury forced a change of plan.

Wilfred Ndidi withdrew from Super Eagles squad due to injury. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, the Besiktas midfielder suffered a minor knock on the poor playing surface at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau during the second qualifying game.

The injury was enough to rule him out of the Russia clash, and he has since returned to Turkiye to continue his recovery with his club.

Ndidi will now focus on preparing with his Besiktas teammates for their Turkish Super League match against Kocaelispor scheduled for Sunday, October 11.

What Ndidi's withdrawal means

The absence of the Super Eagles captain is a notable setback for Nigeria heading into the friendly, particularly given the leadership role Ndidi plays in the middle of the park.

However, the NFF's swift confirmation of the reason behind his withdrawal should ease any concern among supporters about the severity of the injury.

Nigeria's match against Russia remains on course, with the rest of the 18 players expected to be available for selection.

Eric Chelle replaces Wilfred Ndidi

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle invited John Otomewo as the replacement for Ndidi after the captain withdrew from the squad.

Otomewo plays for Reims in the second division of French football and caught the attention of the Super Eagles manager for his performance in midfield.

Source: Legit.ng