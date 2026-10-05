Georgina Rodríguez shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing Cristiano Ronaldo on the family's private jet with their daughters on October 4

The image emerged days after Ronaldo, 41, left Portugal's national team camp following coach Jorge Jesus' decision to leave him on the bench

The post gave no clues about Ronaldo's international future, but drew immediate attention given the uncertainty surrounding his Portugal career

Georgina Rodríguez offered the first glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo's life since he walked away from Portugal's national team camp, posting a photo on Sunday, October 4, that showed the football star aboard the family's private jet playing a board game with his daughters.

The image, shared on her Instagram Stories, carried no caption, no statement, and no reference to the uncertainty now hanging over Ronaldo's international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal’s national team camp on September 30 and has been spotted with his daughters in his private jet. Photo by Emilio Andreoli

Source: Getty Images

It was simply a quiet family moment, one that nonetheless drew widespread attention given the timing of his departure from camp.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo's primary private jet, a customised Bombardier Global Express XRS, is estimated to be worth $57 million.

Why Ronaldo left Portugal's camp

Ronaldo was called up for Portugal's 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures but left the squad on September 30 after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not be named in the starting line-up for the match against Denmark, per MARCA.

Portugal went on to win that game 4-2 without the veteran forward.

The 41-year-old forward's exit raised immediate questions about whether he would continue representing his country at international level.

Portugal's football authorities have since indicated they are open to holding talks with him and would even consider organising a formal farewell during a match, should he choose to retire from international duty.

Ronaldo's career built on records

Ronaldo's record with the Portugal national side is without equal.

Across 234 appearances for Portugal, he has scored 146 goals, both figures that stand as all-time records for the team.

The Al Nassr star was central to the squad that won Euro 2016 and lifted the Nations League on two separate occasions.

Despite those achievements, Ronaldo's role in the current setup has clearly shifted.

Being left out of the starting eleven for a competitive fixture represented a significant moment for a player who has long been the first name on Portugal's teamsheet.

No answers yet on Ronaldo's international future

The photograph shared by Georgina does not resolve the question of what Ronaldo will do next. It confirms only that he returned to his family after leaving camp and that he is, at least for now, away from football and the scrutiny that has followed his exit.

Any public appearance or post connected to Ronaldo draws attention at a time when so much remains unclear about the next chapter of his international career. Portugal's management has left the door open, but no formal decision has been announced.

Whether the Nations League victories he missed marks his last meaningful connection to the squad, or whether he will find a way back, remains to be seen.

Portugal's coach gives conditions for Ronaldo's return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Jorge Jesus’ position on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Portugal and the condition the forward must meet to earn a recall.

Ronaldo was left unused for the first time in 18 years after being named in a Portugal matchday squad, adding to questions about his role. Will he accept a reduced part in the team as he pursues 1,000 career goals?

Source: Legit.ng