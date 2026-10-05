The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will take place at the London Palladium Theatre on October 26, 2026, marking the first time the ceremony is held in London

France Football moved the event to London to honour Stanley Matthews, the Englishman who won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award

Harry Kane leads the bookmakers' odds ahead of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, with no clear favourite confirmed three weeks to the ceremony

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for October 26 in London, with no runaway favourite emerging as the clock winds down on one of football's most prestigious annual awards.

France Football chose London to host the 70th edition of the award as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the English forward who became the first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane is the leading contender to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA confirmed the event will take place at the London Palladium Theatre, beginning at 8 PM local time.

Voting among football journalists closed on September 28, meaning all ballots are locked in roughly three weeks before the ceremony. Despite that, the identity of the winner remains far from settled, with several players holding a genuine chance of lifting the trophy.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

According to Polymarket Sports, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is currently the bookmakers' favourite to claim the award. Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi occupy second and third place respectively in the betting markets, while Kylian Mbappe and Rodri round out the top five contenders.

The tight spread across the leading candidates reflects just how open the race has become this year. Yamal, the teenage Barcelona winger, has drawn considerable attention following a standout campaign, while Mbappe continues to attract support from French football circles.

Messi's inclusion in the top three also signals that voters have not overlooked the Argentine despite playing outside of European football.

The decision to stage the ceremony at the London Palladium marks a significant departure from the traditional Paris setting, where the Ballon d'Or has historically been held.

France Football's choice to honour Matthews, who won the inaugural award in 1956, adds a historical dimension to this year's edition that has drawn added interest from fans and the wider football community.

With three weeks remaining and votes already cast, attention now turns fully to October 26, when the winner will be officially revealed.

Bayern Munich star names Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Bayern Munich star Josip Stanisic named his teammate Harry Kane as his deserved 2026 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Croatian international claimed that the England forward is not only about goals and assists, but also puts in a defensive shift for the team.

Source: Legit.ng