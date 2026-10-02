The German government published the categories of family members of German and EU citizens who qualify for Schengen visa fee waivers

The standard Schengen visa fee stands at EUR 90 (around N134,433), but Germany has outlined specific conditions under which this fee is dropped entirely

Beyond family members, Germany also lists other groups such as students and researchers who may not need to pay visa fees

The German government has released the details of which family members of German citizens and EU/EEA nationals are exempt from paying Schengen visa fees, along with the conditions that apply to each category.

The official guidance from the German Foreign Office notes that the standard processing fee for a Schengen visa is EUR 90 (around N134,433), while a national visa for longer stays costs EUR 75 (around N112,027).

Germany has identified four categories of family members who may qualify for visa fee waivers. Photo credit: Heikki Saukkomaa, Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

However, the Visa Code allows for full fee waivers in specific circumstances.

German visa: Family members who qualify for the waiver

Under the general fee waiver rules, Schengen visa fees are dropped entirely for the following family members of German citizens:

1. Spouses of German citizens.

2. Same-gender registered partners of German citizens.

3. Minor unmarried children of German citizens.

4. Parents of minor German citizens.

Family members of EU/EEA nationals are also covered, provided they qualify under the Freedom of Movement Act and enjoy freedom of movement rights in Germany.

German visa: Other groups covered by the waiver

Beyond family members, the German government also waives Schengen visa fees for several other categories of applicants regardless of nationality.

These include children under six years of age, students and teaching staff travelling for educational purposes, researchers attending scientific conferences, and representatives of non-profit organisations aged 25 or under attending qualifying events.

For national visas, fee waivers apply to foreign nationals on publicly funded scholarships, along with their spouses, partners, and minor children covered by the same funding. Diplomatic mission members and staff of international organisations based in Germany, as well as their spouses and children up to age 25, are also exempt.

German visa: Countries with visa facilitation agreements

Germany has concluded visa facilitation agreements with a number of countries, including Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Nationals of these countries who are not already visa-exempt may benefit from fee waivers under these bilateral arrangements, covering groups such as students, children above six years of age, and those visiting family members legally resident in a Schengen state.

The guidance makes clear that qualifying for a fee waiver does not remove the requirement to apply for a visa where one is needed.

Applicants must still go through the standard application process and meet all other entry conditions set by German immigration rules.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed 14 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free for family reunification.

Germany releases 62 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had released the list of 62 countries whose citizens could enter visa-free.

According to Gulf News, the 62 eligible nations span North America, East Asia, Latin America, the Western Balkans, the Pacific and a handful of island states.

They include Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand and North Macedonia.

Source: Legit.ng