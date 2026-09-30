The Sokoto State Ministry of Higher Education reached out to Muhammad Sirajo Abubakar after his UTME score and personal story gained public attention

Muhammad, who lost both parents at a young age, scored 353 in the 2026 JAMB exam and also recorded strong results in his WAEC

The 16-year-old hopes to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Sokoto State Government has stepped in to support a 16-year-old orphan, Muhammad Sirajo Abubakar, after he scored 353 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), drawing widespread attention online.

Ibrahim Iya, Public Relations Officer of the State Ministry of Higher Education, said Muhammad scored 92 in Mathematics, 67 in English, 98 in Physics, and 96 in Chemistry in the 2026 JAMB examination.

Sokoto govt to support orphan who scored 353 in UTME. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Iya confirmed the government's move in a statement on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

Muhammad's West African Senior School Certificate results show three As, four Bs, and one C, with his Biology grade still pending.

He is seeking admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

How the ministry got involved

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, came across Muhammad's story online and promptly contacted the state JAMB Coordinator, Ibrahim Muazu Hassan, directing him to reach out to the student and arrange a visit to the ministry.

Muhammad was brought to the Ministry of Higher Education on Tuesday, where he met with the commissioner and other ministry officials.

Maishanu praised him for his academic discipline and resilience in continuing his education despite losing both parents at an early age.

The commissioner said the ministry would look into Muhammad's circumstances and work towards providing the right form of assistance to keep him on his educational path.

The government also said it would explore all available options to help Muhammad pursue his goal of becoming a Mechatronics Engineer.

Support tied to governor's smart agenda

The statement described the intervention as part of the education priorities set out under Governor Ahmad Aliyu's nine-point Smart Agenda.

The Commissioner said it signals that the state government intends to back the student through official channels rather than as a one-off gesture.

The ministry also acknowledged the state JAMB coordinator for acting swiftly after the commissioner's directive, helping to bring Muhammad's case to the attention of the relevant authorities without delay.

Muhammad hopes to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Source: Original

Student who scored 368 in UTME rewarded with N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Edo Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa received top-scoring JAMB candidate Daniel Osagiobare at his office in Benin City.

Osagiobare scored 368 in the 2026 UTME, making him the highest scorer in the South-South zone and fourth overall in Nigeria.

Idahosa presented a N1 million cash reward to the student, citing the need to inspire other Edo youths to pursue academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng