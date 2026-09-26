The EFCC arrested Halimat Adenike Tejuosho on September 8 over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence

Tejuosho had previously been declared wanted by the EFCC in April following complaints about an appointment and contract scam

The City Boy Movement suspended Tejuosho as its south-west zonal coordinator after the EFCC declared her wanted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, who served as the south-west zonal coordinator of the women's wing of the City Boy Movement, over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence.

The EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said Tejuosho was picked up on September 8. "She is in our custody."

City Boy Movement woman leader, Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, lands in EFCC custody. Photo credit: @theoga_nelson

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, Oyewale confirmed the arrest on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The arrest comes several months after the anti-graft agency publicly declared her wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that had been ongoing since mid-2025.

Background to the EFCC investigation

In June 2025, the commission first called in Tejuosho for questioning after complaints emerged that she had allegedly collected money from individuals by promising to secure federal government appointments and contracts on their behalf.

Investigators found that she was said to have used forged documents and fabricated appointment letters to deceive her victims into believing she had the influence to deliver government positions and deals.

Tejuosho, 41, identified as the founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited and a Lagos State indigene, was released on administrative bail at the time as the inquiry continued.

Her last known address was listed as House A26, Aso Grove Estate, Maitama Extension, Abuja.

By April 2026, the EFCC formally declared her wanted and called on members of the public with knowledge of her whereabouts to report to any of its offices across the country or the nearest police station.

City Boy Movement responds

Following the EFCC's April declaration, the City Boy Movement moved swiftly to distance itself from Tejuosho, announcing her suspension as south-west zonal coordinator of its women's wing with immediate effect.

The group said the decision was taken to protect its image, credibility, and ethical standards, and to ensure that the investigation could proceed without any interference or undue influence.

The City Boy Movement is a youth-led political group that backs President Bola Tinubu's administration and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

City Boy Movement suspends its women's wing coordinator, distancing itself from the fraud. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

Former Obi's supporter joins City Boy Movement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Isaac Balami, who recently left the Obidient Movement, received an appointment letter from the City Boy Movement's leadership.

The aviation entrepreneur is described as the first Christian from Northern Nigeria to serve on the movement's executive board.

Seyi Tinubu confirmed the development, as the movement also named Ahmad Abdulaziz Yari to its board ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng