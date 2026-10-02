A man popularly known as Small Rugged was axed to death in the Italolokan area of Osogbo during a daylight attack by armed assailants

The Osun State Police Command confirmed two people died at the scene and four others sustained gunshot injuries during what it described as a suspected cult clash

The killing came two weeks after Emir Ajagungbade was killed in Ile-Ife, raising fears of renewed violence between rival groups in Osun State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Fear spread across parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday, October 2, 2026, after a man widely known as Small Rugged was killed in a daytime attack around the Italolokan area of the city by a group of heavily armed assailants who fled the scene immediately after.

Legit.ng reports that Olalekan Ajagungbade, known as Emir and a close ally of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was shot dead in Ile-Ife.

Witnesses in the area said the attackers struck in the afternoon, sending residents, motorists, and traders into panic. Small Rugged was reportedly axed to death during the assault.

A second person, identified only as Oosa, a known associate of Small Rugged, was also said to have been killed, while another victim remained unidentified as of press time. Several other people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospitals.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Abiodun Ojelabi, described it as a suspected clash between rival cult groups around the Oke-Bale area of Osogbo.

Ojelabi said two people died at the scene, with Small Rugged identified as one of the deceased. Four other people with gunshot injuries were rescued by police operatives and taken to hospital.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Ojelabi said the Commissioner of Police had directed tactical teams to move into the area immediately to begin efforts to apprehend those responsible.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their own hands, and share any useful information with the police.

Motive remains unclear

The circumstances behind the attack had not been established at the time of reporting. Sources offered conflicting explanations.

One suggested Small Rugged may have been targeted due to an alleged connection to Olalekan Oyeyemi, known as Emir Ajagungbade, who was killed in Ile-Ife two weeks earlier.

Another account pointed to a clash with a rival group. Neither version was independently confirmed.

Investigators had also not established whether the two killings were linked, and the police said the circumstances surrounding the Osogbo shooting remained under active investigation.

Panic disrupts movement around Osogbo

The violence forced road users to abandon routes around Oja-Oba, Oke-Ayepe, Isale-Osun and nearby areas.

Traders in some locations shut their shops, and many residents stayed indoors.

A resident named Adekunle, who lives near the area where the attack occurred, expressed concern, saying:

"Of particular concern is the fact that the reported attack occurred during the day and in a populated part of the state capital."

Community members warned that unverified information circulating after the attack risked deepening tensions and encouraging reprisals.

The police reiterated their commitment to protecting lives and property across Osun State, stressing that anyone found responsible for the violence would face prosecution.

Gunmen kill man in suspected cult attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adejuwon Adekunle, aka Asa, was shot by unidentified gunmen near a recreation centre in Osogbo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Osun State Police Command said preliminary findings pointed to a possible cult-related motive behind the shooting.

rnor said the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department and no arrests have been made yet.

Source: Legit.ng