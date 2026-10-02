Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III addressed the NSCIA general assembly at the National Mosque in Abuja, speaking on religious freedom and coexistence

NSCIA secretary-general Ishaq Oloyede raised concerns about educational gaps in Muslim-majority states and called for greater Muslim representation in media and jobs

The Sultan's comments follow earlier remarks he made urging Christians and Muslims to stop insulting one another

Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has said no one should be coerced into accepting the Islamic faith, adding that Muslims must respect the rights and beliefs of people from other religions.

Abubakar made the remarks at the NSCIA general assembly held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III says Islam rejects forced conversion and promotes religious tolerance in Nigeria. Photo credit: SokotGovt/x

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"We do not intend to force anybody to join Islam," he said. "But we have seen how many people have been joining Islam on their own free will because Almighty Allah said there is no compulsion in religion."

NSCIA calls for better education and representation

Accordign to The Cable, Ishaq Oloyede, the NSCIA secretary-general, used the same platform to challenge Muslim parents to prioritise both Islamic and Western education for their children. He pointed to a worrying gap, noting that states with predominantly Muslim populations remain among the most educationally disadvantaged in the country.

"The most educationally disadvantaged states are Muslim states," Oloyede said. "The current generation must be sound in both Islamic and Western education."

Beyond education, Oloyede called on Muslim leaders to push for better representation of qualified community members in the media and across key employment sectors.

He also questioned the federal government's direct involvement in managing the hajj, arguing that its role should be restricted to facilitating the pilgrimage rather than sponsoring individuals who cannot afford the journey on their own.

Sultan's broader call for religious tolerance

The Abuja assembly remarks align with a position the Sultan has been building publicly over recent weeks. At an earlier International Conference on National Security for Socio-economic Development, organised by Jama'atu Izalatil Bidiah wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS Nigeria) in partnership with the Muslim World League of Saudi Arabia and also held in Abuja, Abubakar called on both Christians and Muslims in Nigeria to end the practice of insulting one another.

"We must be honest with ourselves that Christians can stop insulting Muslims," he said at that event. "Muslims can stop insulting Christians. And that's how we live in peace."

The Sultan stressed that no religious group should regard itself as superior, saying all people stand as equals before God.

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for Muharram crescent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muslims across Nigeria have been urged to participate in the sighting of the Muharram crescent as preparations begin for the start of the Islamic New Year.

Source: Legit.ng