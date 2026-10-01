Russia Coach Sends Message to Super Eagles Ahead of October 6 Friendly
- Russia head coach Valery Karpin spoke about his expectations ahead of the October 6 friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria
- Karpin's comments came after Russia beat Iran 2-0 in their previous international fixture during the same break
- Nigeria arrived home on Wednesday after a mixed AFCON 2027 qualifier that ended with a heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau
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Russia head coach Valery Karpin has warned that his side's upcoming friendly against Nigeria could prove even more challenging than their recent 2-0 victory over Iran.
Karpin made the remarks in an interview after the win over Iran, saying Nigeria would present a similar level of difficulty.
“Against Nigeria, it'll be pretty much the same as yesterday. It won't be easy for us,” he said, via Euro Football.
“I think we'll have some major changes in our lineup. It might be even tougher for the Russian team than against Iran.”
The match is scheduled for October 6, wrapping up Russia's international break. Before that fixture, the RFS will face Namibia in another friendly on October 3.
Nigeria’s games before Russia
The Super Eagles touched down in Nigeria on Wednesday morning after completing their first two matchdays of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
The results were mixed, a 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo was followed by a damaging 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau on Bissau soil, leaving Nigeria second in Group L with three points.
Most of the squad is expected to return to their respective clubs following the AFCON qualifiers, with only the players selected for the Russia friendly remaining in camp to begin preparations ahead of the October 6 encounter.
Despite the difficult outing against Guinea-Bissau, the friendly against Russia gives Nigeria's technical staff an opportunity to assess depth within the squad and try new combinations before the next round of qualifying matches.
Karpin praises Super Eagles strength
Legit.ng previously reported that Valery Karpin praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their international friendly match on October 6.
The manager highlighted Nigeria being in the top 30 of FIFA rankings as proof that they are a quality opponent and looks forward to playing them.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.