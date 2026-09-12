Arthur Okonkwo made his Super Eagles debut at the Unity Cup in June, keeping two clean sheets as Nigeria won the tournament for the fourth time

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper revealed he spoke with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after the UEFA Champions League final defeat to PSG in May

Okonkwo named winning AFCON as his biggest dream with Nigeria, saying the wait for continental glory has gone on too long

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has spoken at length about his introduction to the Super Eagles setup, his ambition to win the Africa Cup of Nations, and a personal conversation he had with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka following a painful Champions League final.

Okonkwo was included in Eric Chelle's squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London, where he made his Nigeria debut at The Valley in Charlton.

Arthur Okonkwo’s international career took a new turn in June, as he made his Super Eagles debut and recorded back-to-back clean sheets on the way to a Unity Cup winners’ medal. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, he kept clean sheets in both group games against Zimbabwe and Jamaica as the Super Eagles lifted the trophy for the fourth time in the competition's history.

The 23-year-old then remained in the squad for two June friendlies, a 2-2 draw with Poland in Warsaw and a 2-1 loss to Portugal in Leiria, with Francisco Conceição's second-half strike the only thing separating the sides against a Portugal team ranked fifth in the world and widely tipped as World Cup contenders.

Okonkwo embraces learning role in Super Eagles

Despite keeping nine clean sheets in 35 Championship appearances last season, a record that justified his international call-up by any measure, Okonkwo told Ratings he arrived in the Nigeria camp ready to absorb rather than assert.

"It's my first time in the Nigeria team, and I'm just taking it all in," he said.

"It was really good to watch how we operate against difficult opponents this month. I'm just enjoying the experience day by day. I'm just so thankful for the opportunity."

He pointed to established goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye as valuable reference points during training sessions.

"Uzoho and Maduka are two very good goalkeepers," Okonkwo said.

"You learn things during training, and I was able to watch them because they've been here longer than me, so they understand how we play.

"They understand the system. They understand everything much better than I do. It's just about taking everything in, understanding the way we play and bringing it into my own game."

AFCON glory remains Okonkwo's biggest Nigeria dream

With Nigeria absent from the 2026 World Cup after failing to qualify for a second consecutive tournament, attention inside the camp is turning towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Nigeria last won AFCON in 2013, finishing as runners-up in 2023 and claiming third place in 2025.

Ending that drought is what drives Okonkwo most.

"My biggest dream would be helping this country win AFCON," he said.

"It's been too long. And, of course, to qualify for the World Cup and go as far as possible. I think we have the best country, and we can dream of winning the World Cup."

Okonkwo's bond with Saka after UCL heartbreak

Okonkwo came through the youth ranks at Arsenal's Hale End Academy alongside Bukayo Saka, and the two have stayed close despite the goalkeeper leaving for regular first-team football in 2024.

After Arsenal lost the UEFA Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain in May, Okonkwo reached out to the Arsenal vice-captain.

"I think the one in the squad that I still talk to the most is Bukayo.

"You know, he was a bit sad, but they had such an unbelievable season. They took PSG all the way, and they're really proud of themselves, as they should be. The club has done so well, and that's the conversation I had with him. He's still positive, and I think they'll go again next season."

Chelle set to invite Okonkwo for AFCON qualifiers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported Okonkwo’s recall to the Super Eagles squad for Nigeria’s opening AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has kept clean sheets in both of his senior Nigeria appearances.

Source: Legit.ng