Ola Aina spoke publicly about being the only Nigerian left in the Nottingham Forest squad after Awoniyi's departure

Coventry City signed Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest for £9m before the Premier League opener against Arsenal

Forest sit 16th in the Premier League after three matches under new head coach Oliver Glasner

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has spoken openly about life at the City Ground following the departure of compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined newly promoted Coventry City in the summer transfer window for £9 million.

Awoniyi's exit left Aina as the only Nigerian in Forest's first-team squad.

Ola Aina is now the only Nigerian in the Forest squad after Taiwo Awoniyi joined newly promoted Coventry City in the summer. Photo by Ritchie Sumpter

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old striker made 103 appearances over four seasons at the club, scoring 23 goals, before completing his move to Coventry ahead of their Premier League return after a 25-year absence from the top flight.

According to BBC Sport, his farewell came during the second half of Forest's final pre-season friendly against Brest, where the squad and staff gave him a guard of honour at the City Ground.

Aina, who has started all three of Forest's league fixtures this season, spoke to Ratings.org about the transition.

"Yeah, I'm alone now," he said.

"I just want to keep playing and enjoying my football. That's the main thing for me. I'm also happy for Taiwo. He's gone somewhere where he's going to play more games."

Forest adjust under Glasner

The timing of Awoniyi's departure coincides with another period of change at the City Ground.

Oliver Glasner, the Austrian coach who guided Crystal Palace to the FA Cup, the UEFA Conference League and the Community Shield across two and a half seasons at Selhurst Park, was appointed Forest's head coach on July 6.

He is the fifth manager at the club in the space of 12 months, following stints under Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira during the 2025-26 campaign.

Forest have made a slow start under Glasner, sitting 16th in the Premier League after an opening defeat to Leeds United and subsequent draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds also knocked Forest out of the Carabao Cup.

Aina addressed the difficult start directly.

"It's always good to start a new campaign, but obviously today we fell short, it was too difficult," he told Ratings.

"It's been good. Everything is new, not perfect, but we're still working on making these things better. Hopefully in the games to come, it gets better."

Aina targeting top-half finish

Aina has been one of Forest's more consistent performers this season, contributing defensive solidity as well as overlapping runs down the right side in Glasner's system.

The City Ground faithful gave him standing ovations after he was substituted in both the Leeds and Tottenham matches.

The right-back is under contract with Forest until June 2028.

He missed a significant portion of last season after a serious hamstring injury sustained in September 2025 kept him sidelined until January 2026, restricting him to 18 Premier League appearances.

His return to full fitness and consistent starts this term represents a notable personal turnaround, even as the team continues to find its footing under yet another new manager.

The former Chelsea and Fulham defender has not specified a points target, but his ambition to push into the top half of the table is clear as Forest look to build momentum.

Lampard discloses why Awoniyi left Forest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Awoniyi’s move from Nottingham Forest to newly promoted Coventry City.

Frank Lampard explained why the Nigerian striker chose the Premier League newcomers and what the club expects from him.

Source: Legit.ng