Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the Gunners' chances of being relegated ahead of their fourth league game

The Premier League champions won all three of their opening matches this season as they defend their title

Data from The Analyst put Arsenal's relegation probability at just 0.05%, with a 53.71% chance of winning the title again

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a brief but pointed response when journalists asked him about the possibility of the Gunners dropping out of the Premier League this season, ahead of their trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The reigning Premier League champions have made a confident start to their title defence, winning all three of their opening fixtures.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's chances of getting relegated. Photo by Agostino Gemito.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta will now take his side to face Sunderland in their fourth league match, and the pre-match press conference produced one of the more light-hearted exchanges of the season so far.

Arteta responds to relegation chances

When put to him that Arsenal carry a 0.05% chance of relegation, according to data published by The Analyst, Arteta kept his response short.

“Always on your toes,” he said via Arsenal.com.

The same analysis from The Analyst places Arsenal as the most likely side to win the Premier League this season, with a 53.71% probability of lifting the trophy. That figure is more than double the odds given to Manchester City.

Despite those encouraging numbers, Arteta made clear he has little interest in statistics or projections. Speaking at his pre-match conference, he said:

“I'm only interested in the probability of winning tomorrow — that's the most important thing. To make that as high as possible, and in order to achieve that, you really need to earn it on the pitch against a really tough opponent, as we know.”

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League prediction table and further boosted their chances of winning above other teams.

Source: Legit.ng