Princess Astrid of Norway passed away at 94, just two days after attending the funeral of her brother, King Harald V

King Haakon VIII paid tribute to his late aunt, praising her decades of warm and dutiful service to the Royal House

Norwegian flags were ordered to fly at half-mast, with the princess set to receive a state burial, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed

Princess Astrid of Norway, the younger sister of the late King Harald V, has died at the age of 94.

The Norwegian royal palace announced her passing just two days after she attended the funeral of her brother, making it her final public appearance.

Princess Astrid’s final public appearance came just two days before her death. Credit: Princess Astrid

Source: Instagram

King Haakon VIII, who now leads the Norwegian royal family, paid tribute to his aunt in an official statement, saying she had represented the Royal House with warmth and a strong sense of duty throughout her long life.

He also highlighted her commitment to those at the margins of society, noting that "in her work, Princess Astrid was always particularly concerned with care and inclusion for the most vulnerable in society."

Tears flow as Princess Astrid dies two days after saying goodbye to brother. Credit: Princess Astrid

Source: Instagram

A Life of Royal Service

Astrid held a unique place in Norway's royal history. When her mother, Crown Princess Märtha, died in 1954, the then 22-year-old Astrid stepped in as Norway's first lady alongside her father, King Olav V.

She held that role for 14 years, until her brother Harald married in 1968. She was also the last surviving child of King Olav V, who reigned from 1957 to 1991.

Her health had been declining in the months before her death. She was hospitalised with pneumonia in March and had not been expected to resume an active public role.

Norway Mourns After a Difficult Season for the Royal Family

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed that Astrid would receive a state burial and that flags would be flown at half-mast across the country in her honour.

Her passing comes in the wake of an already difficult period for the Norwegian royal family. Harald died last month at 89, after more than three decades on the throne.

His funeral drew dozens of European royals and heads of state to Oslo, including the Prince of Wales, three Nordic kings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and five foreign prime ministers.

Thousands of Norwegians lined the streets as a procession moved from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral.

The family had also been dealing with public controversy in recent months. It emerged earlier this year that Queen Mette-Marit had maintained frequent contact with convicted sexx offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompting her to publicly state she wished she had never crossed paths with him.

Separately, her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, who is not a royal, was sentenced to four years in prison in June on two counts of grape. He remains under house arrest while appealing the conviction and was granted special permission to attend King Harald's funeral.

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.

Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.

The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng