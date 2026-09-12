Saudi Arabia clarified the conditions attached to the Electronic Travel Authorisation available to UK citizens entering the Kingdom

The UK is the only country whose nationals can enter Saudi Arabia without a traditional visa, using an ETA instead

Saudi Arabia issued a specific restriction on what UK citizens holding an ETA are not permitted to do during their stay

Saudi Arabia has issued a clear reminder to UK nationals travelling to the Kingdom, specifying one key activity that is off-limits for those entering on an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia currently allows UK citizens to enter without a traditional visa, making the United Kingdom the only country in the world whose nationals enjoy this arrangement. Instead of a standard visa, eligible UK travellers use an ETA, a digital travel authorisation that grants entry under defined conditions.

Saudi Arabia reveals 1 thing citizens of 1 country cannot do with ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BASTIEN OHIER/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Saudi ETA does not cover

Despite the relative ease of access the ETA provides, Saudi Arabia has been explicit about its limitations.

The Kingdom stated directly:

"ETA cannot be used for work or Hajj."

This means that UK nationals who travel to Saudi Arabia on an ETA are permitted to visit for tourism or short stays but are barred from using the authorisation to seek employment or to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Both activities require separate, specific documentation and authorisation from the relevant Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia ETA: Why this distinction matters

For UK citizens planning to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a journey that draws millions of Muslims to Mecca each year, the ETA offers no pathway to do so. Prospective pilgrims must go through the official Hajj visa process regardless of their nationality.

Similarly, anyone intending to take up paid work inside the Kingdom cannot rely on the ETA as a substitute for a proper work authorisation or employment visa. Saudi Arabia's labour entry requirements remain separate from the ETA scheme, and those found working without the correct documentation could face legal consequences under Saudi law.

The clarification serves as an important reminder that while the ETA simplifies short-term entry for UK nationals, it carries firm boundaries on what travellers may do once inside the country.

Saudi Arabia names country eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The ETA allows UK citizens to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia within its two-year validity period, while each traveller, including children, must submit a separate application.

Source: Legit.ng