Arsenal were forced to cancel Mikel Arteta's pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League opener against Napoli on Wednesday, September 9

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is considering whether to act after Arsenal failed to meet their required media obligations the day before the match

Both Arsenal and Napoli will be without several key players for the fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Arsenal are set to avoid disciplinary action from UEFA after missing their mandatory pre-match press conference on Tuesday, September 9, ahead of their Champions League opening fixture against Napoli in Naples.

The club was required, under UEFA rules, to hold a media briefing the day before the match, but air traffic control disruptions in the UK severely delayed their flight, pushing the squad's expected arrival in Naples back to 9:30pm local time.

Arsenal are expected to avoid punishment from UEFA for missing their pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League clash against Napoli. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Mikel Arteta's scheduled 7:15pm BST press conference was cancelled.

According to Standard Sport, UEFA regulations are clear that clubs must arrive at the match venue by the evening before kick-off "and in time to fulfil their media obligations the day before the match."

The missed briefing raised concerns that Arsenal could face a formal sanction from European football's governing body.

However, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is not expected to take action, with disciplinary measures considered unlikely given the mitigating circumstances surrounding the travel disruption.

Arsenal's injury concerns before UCL opener

Arsenal head into the fixture still rebuilding their squad after finishing as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final.

According to Football London, defender William Saliba remains sidelined after sustaining a back injury while on international duty with France during the summer World Cup.

Centre-back Cristhian Mosquera also missed the recent Premier League win over Chelsea due to a muscle problem and his involvement against Napoli remains in doubt.

Jurrien Timber has yet to play this season following minor surgery, though he has returned to training in the days leading up to Wednesday's game.

Napoli also hit by absentees

Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, will welcome Arsenal to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona without several first-team players.

Scott McTominay, the former Manchester United midfielder, is ruled out after undergoing successful surgery on a minor heart issue.

The Italian club confirmed he is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks before he can return to training.

Luca Marianucci is also absent following a knee injury sustained in pre-season, while Giovane is recovering from a hernia operation he had earlier in the summer.

Defender Alessandro Buongiorno is similarly unavailable due to a knee problem.

Both sides will be eager to secure a strong result in their first league phase fixture of the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

Arsenal dealt major injury blow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the injury concerns facing both Arsenal and Chelsea before their crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.

With both teams vying for the top spot and battling fitness issues, the outcome could significantly impact their title ambitions this season.

Source: Legit.ng