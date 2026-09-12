Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full list of countries eligible for reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements with Australia

The list includes 19 countries and jurisdictions spanning Europe, Asia, and North America, each linked to a relevant embassy or government agency

African nations do not appear on the list, meaning residents must explore other visa pathways to work and travel in Australia

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a list of 19 countries and jurisdictions that hold reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements with the country, confirming which nationalities can participate in the mutual programme.

A reciprocal Working Holiday arrangement allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in Australia for an extended period while travelling, and in turn grants Australians the same opportunity in the partner country or jurisdiction. Each country on the published list is paired with a linked embassy, high commission, or relevant government agency where further details can be obtained.

Australia publishes the names of countries with reciprocal Working Holiday arrangements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Reciprocal Working Holiday programme covers

The list covers the countries below:

Republic of Korea France Germany Hong Kong SAR (PRC) Ireland Malta Netherlands Norway Sweden Taiwan The United Kingdom. Finland Belgium Canada Cyprus Denmark Estonia Italy Japan

The countries featured span Western and Northern Europe, East Asia, and North America, reflecting Australia's longstanding bilateral agreements with those regions.

No African country makes reciprocity list

Notably, no African nation appears among the 19 countries listed. This means citizens from countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya are not covered by any reciprocal Working Holiday arrangement with Australia and would need to explore separate visa options to work and travel there.

The absence of African countries from such agreements has been a recurring point of discussion as young Africans increasingly seek opportunities to live and work abroad amid growing emigration trends across the continent.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia published 10 categories of non-citizens who cannot apply for student guardian visas in the country.

Benefits of entering Australia with eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Australian government listed the three benefits available to citizens of 34 countries entering with an Electronic Travel Authority. The ETA allows eligible visitors to see family or friends, enjoy holidays or cruises, and take part in certain business activities.

The digital travel system offers a simpler alternative to the traditional visa process for travellers from countries including the UK, US, Canada, Japan and Singapore. We also looked at New Zealand’s NZeTA rules, which allow citizens of only Mauritius and Seychelles from Africa to travel without a traditional visa.

Source: Legit.ng