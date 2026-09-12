Arsenal moved to secure manager Mikel Arteta on a new long-term deal after the summer transfer window closed

Arteta, who has been in charge at the Emirates since December 2019, currently earns £10 million per season in base salary

Sources close to the negotiations said all parties are confident a new agreement will be reached

Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to extend Mikel Arteta's contract at the club, with sources familiar with the discussions saying talks have picked up serious momentum over recent weeks and that confidence is high on all sides that a deal will be concluded.

The move comes after the close of the summer transfer window, with the club's leadership now directing attention towards retaining the man who has reshaped Arsenal's standing in English football since taking charge at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019.

Arsenal set to reward Mikel Arteta with a new contract after Premier League title. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta signals commitment to Arsenal

The manager has already made his own position clear. Speaking last month, Arteta said there is no reason to treat the contract timeline as a pressing concern.

“Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I'm very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That's why everyone is doing things in a very organic way,” he said via BBC Sport.

How much Arteta earns

Arteta's current arrangement pays him £10 million per season in base salary, with a separate performance bonus of £5 million tied to Champions League qualification. The contract being negotiated is expected to go well beyond those terms.

Should the new deal be finalised as anticipated, Arteta would move into the company of the best-paid managers in world football. According to Front Office Sports, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone currently holds that distinction globally.

The timing of Arsenal's push to extend Arteta's contract carries its own significance. With no further squad reinforcements possible until the next transfer window, the club's decision to turn its attention to the manager's future underlines how central he is to their long-term ambitions.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have grown into genuine Premier League title contenders, a transformation that the club's hierarchy appears determined to protect.

Arteta speaks on relegation chances

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts about Arsenal’s chances of getting relegated from the Premier League this season.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, the Gunners have a 0.05% chance of getting relegated and Arteta claims it puts them on their toes always.

Source: Legit.ng