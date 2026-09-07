Charlton Athletic confirmed on Monday that goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo received a Super Eagles call-up for September's AFCON 2027 qualifiers

The 24-year-old has kept clean sheets in both his senior Nigeria appearances, including a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe and a 3-0 final win over Jamaica

Nigeria face Madagascar in Uyo on September 25 before travelling to Guinea-Bissau four days later in a competitive Group L campaign

Charlton Athletic confirmed on Monday, September 7, that goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been included in Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September.

The 24-year-old, who came through Arsenal's youth academy before spells on loan at Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz, joined Charlton on a season-long loan this summer and has made four appearances for the club.

Charlton Athletic has confirmed Arthur Okonkwo has been invited to the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photo by David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Before the squad announcement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Charlton Athletic, via the club's official website, confirmed that Okonkwo has been recalled to the Super Eagles squad for September's AFCON qualifiers.

He has earned just two senior Nigeria caps so far, but both arrived with clean sheets, giving his case genuine weight.

Okonkwo started Nigeria's 2-0 Unity Cup semi-final win over Zimbabwe at The Valley in London on May 26, where he produced a key save to deny the Warriors after the break.

Four days later, he kept another clean sheet in a 3-0 final victory over Jamaica, dealing comfortably with attacks and making a sharp low save in the second half to preserve Nigeria's advantage.

Goalkeeper battle in the Super Eagles

Those performances in the Unity Cup earned Okonkwo positive momentum, but breaking into a settled squad will not be straightforward.

Stanley Nwabali has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in recent international campaigns, while Maduka Okoye of Udinese is another experienced option Chelle has called upon previously.

The three-way contest for the gloves is likely to be one of the more closely watched decisions Chelle makes as Nigeria prepare for competitive football.

The stakes are significant. Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2027 AFCON qualifiers represent the first chance for the team to rebuild momentum under Chelle.

CAF, via its official website, has confirmed that Nigeria will host Madagascar in Uyo on September 25, before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Nigeria are placed in Group L alongside Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, and co-hosts Tanzania.

Because Tanzania already hold a guaranteed AFCON 2027 spot as one of the host nations, only the top qualifying team from the remaining group members will earn the additional automatic berth from Group L, making every point critical from the outset.

Chelle's goalkeeper selection, and how Okonkwo fares against more experienced rivals, could prove a defining factor as Nigeria look to start the qualification campaign strongly.

CAF confirms Nigeria's AFCON qualifiers date & time

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about the confirmed schedule for the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2027 qualifier fixtures, detailing their group situation and crucial match dates.

With only one automatic qualifying spot in Group L, every point will be vital as Nigeria faces the daunting task against co-hosts Tanzania, Madagascar, and Guinea Bissau—heightening the stakes for a team filled with hope and ambition.

Source: Legit.ng