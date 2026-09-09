Arsenal travel to Naples for their Champions League league-phase opener on Wednesday with several key players unavailable through injury

William Saliba remains sidelined with a back injury sustained during the World Cup, while Cristhian Mosquera and Jurrien Timber are also doubts

Napoli will also be short-handed, with Scott McTominay ruled out after undergoing surgery for a minor heart issue

Arsenal head to Naples on Wednesday, September 9, for their opening UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture against Napoli, but Mikel Arteta will be forced to manage a depleted squad due to a growing injury list on both sides.

The Gunners, reigning Premier League champions and beaten Champions League finalists last season after losing to Paris Saint-Germain, arrive in Italy looking to build on a perfect start to their domestic campaign.

Arsenal could be without three first team players, including William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, and Christian Mosquera for their Champions League clash versus Napoli. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal face major injury concerns

Defender William Saliba remains unavailable after sustaining a back injury while on international duty with France during the summer World Cup, Football London reports.

Fellow centre-back Cristhian Mosquera sat out Arsenal's Premier League win over Chelsea at the weekend with a muscle problem, though Arteta indicated that the decision to leave him out of that matchday squad was largely precautionary.

Jurrien Timber has yet to make an appearance for the club this season following minor surgery during the summer, although the Dutchman has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's fixture, raising hopes of his involvement in the near future.

Napoli suffer similar injury setbacks

The hosts will be without their own share of first-team players at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to Sports Mole, Napoli confirmed on Tuesday that Scott McTominay, the former Manchester United midfielder, came through successful surgery for a minor heart issue and is expected to need about two weeks before returning to training.

Luca Marianucci is also sidelined after picking up a knee injury during pre-season, while Giovane, who had a hernia procedure earlier in the summer, and Alessandro Buongiorno, dealing with a knee problem, are both ruled out for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Stakes high for both Napoli and Arsenal

Arsenal arrive having reached the quarter-finals in 2023-24 and the semi-finals in 2024-25, before falling at the final hurdle last season.

The North London giants have now gone unbeaten in each of their last nine opening matchday fixtures in European competition, winning seven and drawing two.

Napoli, by contrast, head into this match at risk of suffering a third consecutive defeat across all competitions this season, making Wednesday evening a crucial test for Allegri's men as both clubs begin the quest for European glory.

Arsenal escape serious UEFA punishment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's pre-match press conference cancellation ahead of their Champions League opener against Napoli, caused by travel disruptions that delayed their arrival in Naples.

With key players missing for both teams, the stakes are high as they aim for a strong start in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

Source: Legit.ng