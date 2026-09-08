The UK government has published its official rules on how many hours international students on a student visa can work each week in 2026

Students on degree-level or above courses have different working hour limits compared to those on below-degree programmes

Part-time students and those on certain other study arrangements face a total ban on paid employment under the rules

The United Kingdom government has shared the working hour limits that apply to international students holding a student visa in 2026, setting out clear distinctions based on the level and type of course a student is enrolled in.

Under the official rules, a student following a full-time course at degree level or above, sponsored by a higher education provider with a track record of compliance, or sponsored by an overseas higher education institution for a short-term study abroad programme in the UK, is allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during term-time.

UK reveals weekly work limit for foreigners on student visas. Photo Credit: WPA Pool

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Full-time work is permitted outside of term-time for this group.

UK: Work limits for below-degree students

Students on a full-time course below degree level, also sponsored by a higher education provider with a track record of compliance, face a stricter cap of 10 hours per week during term-time. Like their degree-level counterparts, they may work full-time outside of term periods.

However, students in all other categories, including those on any part-time study arrangement, are not permitted to take up any form of employment, regardless of the number of hours.

UK: Work placements and other exceptions

The rules also allow students to undertake work placements that form an assessed, integral part of their course, provided the placement meets the relevant requirements set out in the UK's immigration rules.

A separate exception exists for students elected to the position of Student Union Sabbatical Officer or to a National Union of Students position.

Such students may work in that capacity for up to two years, but only where their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies was specifically assigned for that purpose.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had raised its student visa funding requirements for some countries.

How to get faster decision on student visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how to get a faster decision on a student visa application.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants who qualify can choose between two options when submitting their application: the Priority Service or the Super Priority Service.

The Priority Service costs £500 (roughly ₦810,000) on top of the regular application fee. Under this option, most visa and settlement applicants will receive a decision within five working days.

Source: Legit.ng