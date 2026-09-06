Mikel Arteta is facing fitness worries over several key players ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday, September 5

Bruno Guimaraes, Cristhian Mosquera and Declan Rice are among the Arsenal players being monitored after picking up knocks at Aston Villa

Chelsea also head into the London derby with doubts over Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson still awaiting medical clearance

Mikel Arteta could be without as many as five players when Arsenal host Chelsea in a high-stakes Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 5.

The injury worries follow Monday's hard-fought 1-0 win at Aston Villa, where a handful of Gunners left the pitch with knocks.

Mikel Arteta is facing a significant injury headache ahead of Arsenal's Premier League home fixture against Chelsea. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Arteta said his final selection decisions will depend on what he observes in training on Saturday.

Arsenal's injury concerns

Bruno Guimaraes came on as a substitute at Villa Park and picked up a knock during the game. The midfielder is being assessed ahead of Saturday's session, after which a call on his availability will be made, Sports Mole reports.

Cristhian Mosquera also went off at Villa Park with a thigh issue, though Arteta indicated the substitution was largely precautionary. Like Guimaraes, his fitness will be clearer after Saturday's training.

Declan Rice limped off late in the same match but has since returned to training without being flagged as a serious concern.

Jurrien Timber is also back in full training and described as in good physical shape, though his inclusion against Chelsea will only be confirmed following the final session.

The most significant absentee remains William Saliba. Arteta confirmed the France international is recovering but said the club must allow the process to unfold naturally before increasing his workload on the training pitch.

Chelsea also dealing with doubts

Xabi Alonso's side are not without problems of their own.

According to Tuko Sports, the Chelsea head coach said a decision on Moises Caicedo's participation will only come after Saturday's training session.

Summer signing Marco Palestra is still sidelined, though he recently said he is feeling better as he moves closer to a return.

Jordan Henderson is also expected to miss the match while the club waits for medical clearance before he can return to contention.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea arrive at the Emirates with perfect Premier League records.

Arsenal beat Coventry 3-0 and won 1-0 at Aston Villa, while Chelsea defeated Fulham 3-2 and Brighton 4-3 under new head coach Alonso.

The two sides are level on six points, making Sunday's fixture a potentially decisive early indicator in the title race.

Arsenal vs Chelsea cat prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the upcoming London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, where both teams are eager to maintain their perfect records in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

As both sides grapple with injury concerns, the stakes are raised even higher by the personal friendship between managers Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso, setting the stage for a riveting showdown fraught with emotion and rivalry.

Source: Legit.ng