Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman Assumes Presidency of UN General Assembly

Dr. Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh assumed the presidency of the 81st UN General Assembly session on September 8, 2026

He secured 99 votes in a secret ballot to defeat Cyprus's Andreas Kakouris in elections held at UN Headquarters on June 2

Nearly 40 years have passed since a Bangladeshi last led the UN General Assembly, when Humayun Rashid Choudhury held the role in 1986

Dr. Khalilur Rahman formally opened the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 3:00 PM local time, beginning a one-year term at the helm of the world's most inclusive multilateral body.

Dr. Rahman succeeds former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. His presidency will run until September 7, 2027.

Dr. Khalilur Rahman opens the 81st UNGA session in New York, leading global diplomacy with the theme of restoring trust and transformation. Photo credit: UN

Source: Getty Images

Before the opening of the session, Dr. Rahman held a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York. The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN also issued a congratulatory message, expressing its support and best wishes as he takes on the global leadership role.

How Khalilur Rahman won the presidency

Dr. Rahman's path to the presidency began on June 2, when member states cast ballots in a secret vote at UN Headquarters. He received 99 votes against 91 for his opponent, Andreas Kakouris of Cyprus, out of 190 total votes cast.

The UNGA presidency rotates among five regional groups, and the Asia-Pacific group held the turn for the 81st session. Bangladesh put forward Dr. Rahman as its candidate, and his election marks a significant moment in the country's diplomatic history.

The last time a Bangladeshi led the General Assembly was nearly four decades ago, when Humayun Rashid Choudhury presided over the 41st session between 1986 and 1987.

What the UN General Assembly does

The General Assembly brings together representatives from all 193 UN member states, making it the organisation's primary policymaking and deliberative organ. It serves as the central forum where member states discuss and coordinate positions on international peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, and other pressing global issues.

UN to vote on replacing map that makes Africa looks small

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to vote in September a resolution that would formally phase out the Mercator world map in favour of a projection that more accurately represents the true size of Africa and other equatorial regions.

The resolution was sponsored by Togo and is backed by all 54 other African Union member states, according to Robert Dussey, Togo's foreign affairs minister. He said the push is rooted in science rather than politics.

Source: Legit.ng