A young man has gone viral on the X app after reacting strongly to the Ballon d’Or nominations

His post argued that if Messi was being nominated because of his performance, then Ronaldo should also be included for his club performances

The comment reignited discussion about how the award nominees are selected

A social media user identified as Iamforeigncash on X commented on the Ballon d’Or nomination discussion.

Iamforeigncash was not happy about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was not nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

Man speaks about 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees list. Photo credit: Iamforeigncash, Balloon d'Or/X.

Source: Twitter

The user suggested that if Messi was put forward for nomination due to his displays, then Ronaldo ought to receive the same treatment because of what he had done for his club side.

Ballon d’Or Nomination Sparks Fresh Worry

The fan framed his argument as a call for equal standards rather than criticism of either player.

Iamforeigncash implied that the same benchmark should apply to both, and that including one while omitting the other would appear unbalanced.

By referencing Messi and Ronaldo directly in the context of the Ballon d’Or, the post brought two of football’s most recognisable figures into a wider debate about how nominees are chosen.

Man Speaks on Ballon d'Or Nomination

The message reflected a view held by many supporters that club form should weigh heavily when Ballon d’Or nominees are decided.

It indicated that performances at that level should not be overlooked simply because of other factors.

Reactions to the official release of Ballon d'Or list showed that fans were paying close attention to how the list was being put together.

See the post below:

France Football releases nominees list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France Football announced the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, officially opening the award season.

PSG leads all clubs in nominations after successfully defending their UEFA Champions League title.

Source: Legit.ng